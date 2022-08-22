Who is Pranay Pathole and why did Elon Musk meet him?

Elon Musk needs no introduction. Whatever the billionaire boss of Tesla does -- online or offline -- always gets noticed by his followers and other netizens. Musk is very vocal about his views on social media and often interacts with his followers.

This time, a post done by Pune-based IT professional Pranay Pathole is doing rounds across the social media platforms. The reason is a picture of the techie with the world's richest person.

"It was so great meeting you @elonmusk at the Gigafactory Texas. Never seen such a humble and down-to-earth person. You're an inspiration to the millions," Pathole tweeted along with picture of him with Musk and a couple of heart emojis.

Who is Pranay Pathole?

For the unversed, Pathole is Musk's long-time Twitter connection from India. He had connected with Musk in 2018 and tweeted about Tesla's automatic windscreen wipers and the issue with it during the rain. In response, Musk had said it would be "fixed in next release".

Four years since Pathole tweeted to Musk for the first time, they have been connected on Twitter and often interact over DMs (direct messages). The billionaire can be seen commenting on his tweets.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Pathole is a student of Master of Science (MS) in Business Analytics and an ex-Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS') employee.

Why did he meet Elon Musk?

Going by his posts on Twitter, his pinned tweet included a short video of the "surface of Mars captured by the Curiosity rover", tagging Musk. To which, Musk had replied "We should bring Life to Mars" as it "looks amazing".

But as of now, we can only wonder what could be the actual reason of Pathole's visit at Tesla's Gigafactory in Texas. We have reached out to Pathole and will update this piece when he responds.

Pathole has been an admirer of Musk's work for years and the latter has also lauded the techie's views over the time.

Recently, Tesla's Gigafactory in Texas reached the record of producing 1,000 models in a single week, specifically the Model Y.