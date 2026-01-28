Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Why viral AI assistant Clawdbot was forced to become Moltbot

Why viral AI assistant Clawdbot was forced to become Moltbot

The project’s mascot, previously a space lobster named Clawd, has also been rebranded as Molty.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Jan 28, 2026 3:39 PM IST
Why viral AI assistant Clawdbot was forced to become MoltbotClawdbot to Moltbot

Clawdbot, the free open-source AI assistant that exploded across X (formerly Twitter) with praise from early adopters has officially shed its name.

The project is now called Moltbot.

The rebrand follows an email from Anthropic, the company behind Claude, whose models power Clawdbot's installations. Peter Steinberger, the creator of the project, said trademark concerns prompted the change, which he announced on X.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The project’s mascot, previously a space lobster named Clawd, has also been rebranded as Molty. 

“New shell, same lobster soul,” Steinberger wrote.

Steinberger has already renamed his GitHub repositories and the original clawd.bot website is being replaced by molt.bot.

Unlike typical chatbots, Moltbot is designed to act on a user’s behalf. It belongs to a category known as “agentic AI”, systems that can take actions automatically instead of only responding to questions. 

Advertisement

For example, Moltbot can monitor email, calendars and documents, remember past instructions, and alert users when important messages arrive.

Agentic AI has been one of the industry’s biggest ambitions. Many companies predicted 2025 would be the year these systems became mainstream. So far, most high-profile attempts have struggled.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jan 28, 2026 3:39 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel
Post a comment0

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today