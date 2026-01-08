Wipro tightens hybrid rules: Mandates 6-hour work-from-office, or it will deduct leaves

Service-based IT company, Wipro, has provided updates on its hybrid work rules, requiring employees to complete 6 hours at the office, or their leaves may be deducted, as per The Economic Times report. Employees at Wipro will continue to work 3 days from the office schedule every week, but the new rule stipulates a minimum of six hours of presence. However, the hybrid work will still continue.

Wipro’s normal workday requires employees to complete 9.5 hours per day; now, with 6 hours of work from the office, they will have to complete the remaining hours from home. The new rule was communicated to the employees via an internal email. Wipro claims that the new rule will allow employees to complete their working hours and collaborate with teams more effectively.

The report further highlights that if an employee fails to complete 6 hours on those required days, then the company may deduct half a day's leave from their leave balance. In addition, if the required working hours are not completed, the company may start to deduct more leave days over time. This highlights that IT companies have started to introduce stricter rules for hybrid or work-from-office.

Other IT companies, including Infosys, HCLTech, Accenture, and others, have similar hybrid rules requiring employees to work from the office for a required amount of time. Therefore, while companies are still offering work from home flexibility, they are bringing stricter rules for hybrid work for greater accountability, and the office time will be closely monitored.