Xiaomi to launch Mi 8 in India next month, to be priced aggressively: Report

Xiaomi recently launched the Mi 8 series in China. The series is supposed to be its flagship lineup for 2018. There were reports that the company will be launching the Mi 8 SE in India but there's no official confirmation as yet. However, a new report from 91mobile claims that the elder sibling, Mi 8 will launch in India next month.

If this is it to be believed, Xiaomi will be going against the OnePlus 6, Asus Zenfone 5Z with the Mi 8. The report goes on to suggest that Xiaomi will be undercutting OnePlus in terms of pricing. The information is sourced from three retailers in different states. The launch date of the device is still a mystery.

Xiaomi will also be launching its POCO brand in India. The POCO F1, the first smartphone under the new Xiaomi brand, will be launched on August 22 and comes with the flagship Snapdragon 845 chipset. The new sub-brand is aimed at building Xiaomi's presence in the flagship segment in India. So far, the company has been struggling to make a dent in the premium segment.

The Mi 8 series has all the flagship ingredients as well. It will be interesting to see how Xiaomi places both these devices in India. The Mi 8 also comes with a Snapdragon 845 chip but with a more premium design language. The POCO F1, on the other hand, is expected to be a brute performer.

In China, the Mi 8 comes in 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant which is priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs 27,500). It also comes in two more variants - the 6GB RAM/128GB storage which is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 30,500) and the 6GB RAM/256GB internal storage which comes at a price of Rs 3,299 (roughly Rs 33,600). The company launched it in White, Gold, Light Blue and Black colour options.

Xiaomi also has a Mi 8 Explorer Edition with 8GB RAM/128GB storage which is priced at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs 37,600).