Xiaomi launches Redmi S2, claims it has the best front facing camera in the Redmi series

Xiaomi launched the Redmi S2 at an event in China. The device was listed on China's e-tailer, Ali Express' website which also revealed most of the specifications of the device. The device seems to be built specifically with India and China in mind. So far, there's no report about the company launching it here. However, Xiaomi is expected to bring the device to India and place it in the crowded mid-range segment.

The USP of the phone is a 16 megapixel front facing snapper with 2um micron pixel size and the budget price. Xiaomi is trying to capitalize on the selfie-phone market by introducing a second phone in the budget range; the first was the Redmi Y1 which also comes with a 16megapixel sensor. The selfie camera of the phone is the biggest highlight. It comes with AI portrait mode and AI beautification.

The primary camera comes with a dual-lens setup. It features a combination of 12megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors with pixel size of 1.25um microns.

The new Redmi S2 comes in two variants, one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and the other with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Xiaomi revealed the prices of the device with the 3GB RAM variant priced at CNY999 (Roughly Rs 10,500) and the top variant at CNY 1299 (roughly Rs 14,000).

During the launch event the Chinese company compared its latest device with other selfie-centric phones like Oppo A3 and Vivo Y85.

The device is powered by Snapdragon 625 which can still be spotted on various Xiaomi devices selling in India, including the Redmi Note 5.

The Redmi S2 will have a 5.99-inch display with HD+ resolution (720 x 1440 pixels) and an 18:9 aspect ratio screen with narrow bezels.

It will come with Android 8.1 Oreo based MIUI 9 operating system. The handset will be powered by the Snapdragon 625 SoC with Adreno 506 for graphics.

The Redmi S2 will come with an array of colour choices namely Black, Rose Gold, Gold, White, Blue, Red, Pink, Grey and Silver.

According to the TENNA listings, the smartphone will have microSD card support up to 256 GB for storage expansion. However, the Aliexpress listing shows the same at 128 GB. The Redmi S2 will have a batter of 3080mAh.