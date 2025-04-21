Xiaomi launches Redmi Watch Move, its first made-in-India smartwatch

Xiaomi India has launched the Redmi Watch Move, the brand’s first locally manufactured smartwatch, priced at ₹1,999. Aimed at everyday fitness and wellness tracking, the device brings a host of smart features wrapped in a comfortable, durable design, and represents a key push towards domestic production in India.

Advertisement

Built for users on the go, the Redmi Watch Move features a 1.85-inch AMOLED display with 600 nits brightness, Always-On Display, and 2.5D curved glass. It supports over 140 workout modes and boasts 98.5% tracking accuracy, powered by Xiaomi’s R&D. Health tracking includes heart rate, SpO₂, stress, sleep (including REM), and menstrual cycle monitoring.

Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India, said: “The Redmi Watch Move combines the features that matter most to Indian users: dependable performance, accurate fitness tracking, and a premium yet comfortable design. As our first locally manufactured smartwatch, it reflects our commitment to creating products that are thoughtfully built for the Indian market.”

The smartwatch is equipped with a TPU strap designed for all-day comfort and is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance. It also supports Bluetooth calling, Hindi language interface, and Xiaomi’s HyperOS integration, making it a practical tool for communication, task management, and weather updates.

Advertisement

The device delivers up to 14 days of battery life, with Ultra Battery Saver Mode extending usability even further.

The Redmi Watch Move will be available from 1st May across Mi.com, Flipkart, and Xiaomi Retail in four colours: Black Drift, Blue Blaze, Silver Sprint, and Gold Rush. Pre-bookings begin on 24th April. The Redmi Watch Move is priced at INR 1,999.