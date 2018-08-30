Xiaomi Poco F1 earns over Rs 200 crore under 5 minutes in biggest, fastest sale

Xiaomi's Poco F1 sold phones worth over Rs 200 crore in just five minutes. The new Xiaomi sub-brand conducted its first sale on August 29 for the Poco F1 on Flipkart and Mi.com. The company claims this was the biggest and fastest sale on Flipkart.

#POCOF1: thank you all for a fantastic response to the first sale! We're happy to announce that we generated 200+ cr in less than 5 minutes today, making this the BIGGEST & FASTEST flagship sale ever on @Flipkart! Thank you, Masters Of Speed. Next sale is on 5th September! pic.twitter.com/cydGtGjlb6 - POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) August 29, 2018

Poco did not reveal the exact number of F1's sold. However, if it was able to earn over 200 crores in just five minutes, it might have sold at least 68,000 devices (top variant) or up to 1 lakh devices (base variant). The next flash sale will happen on September 5. With the added word of mouth advertisement, the second sale may break Poco's own record.

The Poco F1 was launched last week and created more than just ripples across the flagship smartphone market. So far, F1 is the cheapest phone to carry a Snapdragon 845 chip. The company did not compromise on other fronts either. The device gets special features like liquid cooling and even an infrared camera to use face recognition in dark scenarios.

The Poco F1 comes in three storage options. The base variant comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and is priced at Rs 20,999. The second variant is priced at Rs 23,999 and comes with 6GB of RAM but 128GB of storage and the third variant comes with a massive 8GB RAM and 256 GB of storage. It is priced at Rs 28,999. There is a fourth variant that comes with a similar configuration of 256GB storage but with the exception of a Kevlar coated back. This special Armoured Edition is priced at Rs 29,999.

The display is a 6.18-inch IPS LCD screen with FullHD+ resolution. The brightness can go up to 500nits.On the optics front, the device gets a dual lens setup for the primary camera. The main lens is a 12-megapixel unit whereas the second lens comes with a 5-megapixel depth sensor.The front-facing snapper gets a 20-megapixel lens with AI portrait mode and AI scene detection.

The battery is a 4000mAh unit with a USB Type C port. During the launch event, the company claimed the phone could deliver a 30-hour talktime or 146 hours of standby in a single charge.

With the initial sales breaking records, Xiaomi's Poco sub-brand seems to have taken off incredibly well and is expected to make a greater impact after its launch in other global markets. With a price undercutting the OnePlus 6 by a massive margin of Rs 14,000 Poco F1 could most likely become the killer of the flagship killer.

