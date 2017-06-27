Xiaomi Redmi 4 sale today; here's how to get your hands on one

Xiaomi 's Redmi line-up has evidently been one of the biggest favourites in the budget smartphone segment. The Redmi series is doing so well for the company that they decided to launch three separate models within the range of Rs 5,999 and Rs 12,999, with seven different variants.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi 4 on May 16 and was made available by May 23. The device will be available exclusively on Amazon Xiaomi India's website. The device will start selling from 12pm today. Considering the aggresive pricing, the device is expected to go out of stock in a matter of minutes if not seconds.

Apart from just being fast, buyers should follow a few steps to make sure that they grab the smartphone on time:

Save your card details and address before hand

Keep refreshing your tab

Use application for quicker processing

Do not refresh or go back during payment process

Including the latest entrant, Xiaomi now has three smartphones placed extremely close in the budget segment. Apart from the different models, the company is even offering numerous variants for each model. The new Redmi 4 comes with 2GB/16GB, 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB options at Rs 6,999, Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively.

ALSO READ: Nokia's three new 'Unknown heart' phones leaked with specifications on Geekbench

On the other hand there's another device that's doing extremely well in the Indian market, the Redmi Note 4. Though it sports a bigger form factor, the internals and design language are similar to that of the Redmi 4. However, the device will be a better choice for power users who need an extra boost in terms of performance; the device sports the beefier Snapdragon 625.

Apart from both these devices, Xiaomi is also offering an ultra-budget smartphone that's priced better than Redmi 4. However, the Redmi 4A comes with a polycarbonate built but sits in the same form factor as Redmi 4. The device comes with a smaller battery than the Redmi 4 but is also priced lesser, at Rs 5,999.

ALSO READ: Nubia N1 lite launched with front camera flash at Rs 6,999

All three phones are priced close enough but can still offer various benefits in accordance to their price points. Any buyer, who needs a good budget smartphone without sacrificing on battery and looks, should opt for the Redmi 4. One who wants to stick to strict budget can go for the Redmi 4A and a buyer who's looking for a complete package and big form factor should opt for the Redmi Note 4.