Xiaomi Redmi 5 vs Redmi Note 5 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: Pick the one that fits your needs

Xiaomi's new generation Redmi series has become an instant hit with the Indian market. The Redmi 5, Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro are all priced aggresively. While the popularity is working for the brand these phones come with overlapping price tags, making it tough for the buyers to finalise their choice.

The Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro come in two variants each. Here we will try to classify the three phones in terms of performance, size and features. Despite the close prices, each one is targeted at a different audience.

What should you prefer?

Redmi 5: Users that still value a compact form factor and do not need high processing power for day to day tasks can go for this entry-level device. Redmi 4 was a complete device in itself with an above average battery backup and decent hardware. The new Redmi 5 is an improvement to that device along with the modern design language.

The device is powered by a Snapdragon 450 chipset and comes in three variants. The base variant, that is priced at Rs 7,999, comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs 8,999 and the highest 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,999.

Redmi Note 5: The Note 5 is slightly bigger with a screen size of 5.99 inches and the same 18:9 form factor. In comparison to the Redmi 5's HD+ resolution, the screen of the Redmi Note 5 will be sharper with a FullHD+ resolution.

Another major advantage will come in the form the chipset. The device features a better Snapdragon 625 chipset which is also optimised to provide a better battery life. The Redmi Note 5 comes with a mammoth 4,000mAh battery.

All in all, Xiaomi is promoting the Redmi Note 5 as an all-rounder and that's exactly how it is placed between both Redmi 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro.

The base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM is priced at a modest Rs 9,999. The 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 11,999.



Redmi Note 5 Pro: As the name suggests, this new phone punches above its weight with the Pro badge. The highlights of the Redmi Note 5 Pro lie in the optics, both front, and rear.

Compared to the Redmi Note 5, the major hardware difference lies in the camera and chipset. The device is powered by the latest Snapdragon 636. In terms of camera, it comes with a 12Megapixel and 5Megapixel duo on the rear panel that houses Sony sensors. The pixel size is also bigger at 1.25ultra pixels which helps with low-light situations.

For the front camera, Xiaomi has used a 20Megapixel sensor that is again sourced from Sony and even gets Soft Selfie-light. Without a doubt, the Redmi Note 5 Pro targets the youth that uses the camera extensively.

Xiaomi has placed all three devices carefully, each targeting a specific user. The Redmi 5 at the entry level for first-time smartphone buyers and even people who mainly use their phones for basic applications. The Redmi Note 5 gives a complete experience with the occasional gaming session and a lasting battery backup.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro is a much-needed addition in the Redmi line-up that focuses on camera performance. It deserves the premium of Rs 2,000 when compared to Redmi Note 5 4GB RAM, 64GB variant.