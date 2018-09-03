Xiaomi's new Redmi 6 series coming to India with three new smartphones

Xiaomi is conducting a launch event on September 5 and the company is expected to launch three new smartphones during the event. The Chinese company has released a new teaser for the launch event which gives a hint of what to expect from Xiaomi's next line-up of the ever so popular Redmi series.

Going by the teaser shared by Redmi India on their Twitter handle, the new phones will have something called dual-VoLTE which according to the company will give guaranteed high-speed video data performance.

The company will be introducing the Redmi 6 line-up in India which will succeed the popular Redmi 5 series. Xiaomi also released a video teaser which shows three people using three different smartphones. This indicates that we might get Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro on September 5.

Out of the three phones, two will come with a tall display whereas the third phone will be bigger and sport a notch on top. The bigger Redmi 6 Pro is expected to come with a notch.

Xiaomi has also released a new teaser that shows an all-new colour Red. There is no clarity if it will be available on one of the three devices or with all three.

One of the biggest departures from last year's Redmi phones will be that the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A are expected to launch with a MediaTek chipset. The Redmi 6 might come with a MediaTek Helio P22 chip whereas the Redmi 6A is expected to feature a Helio A22 chipset. The devices will be based on MIUI 10 based on Android Oreo 8.1.

The Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro are expected to feature a dual-lens camera whereas the entry-level Redmi 6A will sport a single lens camera.

