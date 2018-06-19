Xiaomi Redmi Y2 on sale today; all you need to know before purchasing it

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 will go on sale today at 12 PM. The device will be available on Amazon India in two variants, one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage priced at Rs 9,999 and the second variant at Rs 12,999 which comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. A buyer will only be able to purchase a single device from the same account. Considering the shortage of stock and the problem of black market, that has plagued Xiaomi's image in India, the device is expected to go out of stock in a matter of seconds. The Redmi Y2 will get Rs 1800 as cashback and up to 240GB of free data with Airtel.

In terms of raw specifications, the device is mid-range and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 under the hood. The screen on the Redmi Y2 is a 5.99-inch HD+ panel with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The Redmi Y2 will ship with MIUI 9.5 based on Android Oreo.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 comes with a dual camera set up which features a 12MP sensor with 1.25-micron pixels, and a 5MP sensor for edge detection, similar to what has been seen on Redmi Note 5 Pro.

The Redmi Y2's USP is its selfie camera, similar to the preceding Redmi Y1. The new phone comes equipped with AI capabilities. The front camera on the device has a 16MP sensor under a five-element 79.8-degree wide angle lens with an aperture of f/2.0. Xiaomi claims it has built an AI algorithm over it which helps with low-light selfie, Auto HDR, AI Beautify and AI portrait selfie.

The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 uses pixel binning technique (merging pixels to reduce image noise) for taking brighter low selfies. The device comes with a 4500K selfie light which Xiaomi claims can produce white light which Xiaomi claims give a natural light. The selfie camera on Redmi Y2 also comes with AI Beautify 4.0 with India-specific functions. The Beautify feature on Redmi Y2 works on 10 different facial features and beautifies them individually.

Xiaomi also has carried Auto HDR and AI portrait selfie from its leading mid-range phone, the Redmi Note 5 Pro, to the Redmi Y2. The Auto HDR feature toggle HDR mode according to the ambient lighting while taking selfies. The AI portrait selfie feature measures and identifies pixels using semantic segmentation with a deep learning algorithm to deliver better bokeh images with the front camera.

The Redmi Y2 also packs a smart photo editing feature which can remove unwanted subjects from the background. The front camera is also equipped with AI-based Face Unlock, which Xiaomi claims is secure and fast. Interestingly the fingerprint scanner on the back can also be used to click selfies along with unlocking the device.