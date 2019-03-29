Xiaomi shares video of its new three panel foldable smartphone

Xiaomi has shared a video of its foldable smartphone confirming that the company could release its foldable vision soon. Xiaomi's foldable smartphone has a double folding design and is very unlike the ones from Huawei and Samsung. The latest video does not reveal any specifications or the launch date of the phone. The video was initially shared on Xiaomi's official Weibo account and is now also available on YouTube.

The video of the Xiaomi's foldable smartphone shows a person using the phone in the unfolded state and then, by the end of the video, folds the phone from both sides and places it on to the open cup of noodles. The video showed a fair amount lag while the phone's orientation was switched and also when the UI of the phone was changed from the tablet mode to the phone mode. Earlier in January, reputable technology leaker, Evan Blass had also shared a video of what was believed to be a Xiaomi's three panel folding device.

Samsung and Huawei have already unveiled their foldable smartphones at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Samsung's Galaxy Fold comes with an in-folding design, whereas Huawei's Mate X sports an out-folding design. Xiaomi seems to be going its own way with the double-folding design. Motorola is another company that is working on foldable smartphones. Motorola had earlier filed a patent with the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) describing a foldable smartphone design. Motorola is looking to resurrect its Moto-Razr flip smartphone from the 2000's and give it a foldable twist.

In 2018, Apple too had revealed a smartphone that could be folded in half. The company had showcased how "overlapping hinges" could be attached to "flexible displays" to allow the device to bend.

To recall, Royole had recently showcased their foldable smartphone Flexpai, thus, marking the beginning of the foldable screen era. Flexpai was a 7.8-inch hybrid device and had the ability to fold by 180 degrees and transform from a tablet into a phone. The base model of FlexPai is priced at 8,999 yuan, or around $1,300. Samsung's foldable smartphone, on the other hand, is expected to be launched in March 2019.

Edited By: Udit Verma

