You can activate Facebook Messenger's dark mode with one simple step; check details

Facebook is rolling out dark mode for its Messenger users on both Android and iOS platforms. The feature was announced last year in October at the F8 conference and now the roll-out has finally begun. To get the dark mode, Facebook wants you to send the crescent moon emoji in a chat and tap through the resulting popup menu. If that doesn't work, you can also double tap the moon-emoji or try restarting the messenger app and enabling the feature from the settings menu.

Once the dark mode is on, the app shows off a warning stating that the mode is still work in progress. There are also reports that the mode hasn't rolled out to everyone.

"It's currently unclear if this method works in all countries and platforms, but Redditors from the Philippines, Portugal, Czech Republic, Saudi Arabia, and Indonesia report that it worked for them," the GMSArena reported on Saturday.

"It also worked on our Android smartphones in India and over at headquarters, both on Android and iOS, so it's safe to say it's widespread and will be coming officially sooner rather than later," it added.

Off late, Facebook is doing a lot to keep users hooked to its platform. It has updated and redesigned the complete messenger user interface, added the ability to unsend messages, and is working on the integration of WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram. The idea behind these changes is to make user move on and forget the privacy concerns which had haunted Facebook in 2018.

