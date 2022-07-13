You can now ‘unmention’ yourself from a Twitter thread, thank god

Have you ever been mentioned in a tweet which kicks off a thread? And as discussions continue you find yourself praying that there was a way you could avoid this barrage of notifications that you no longer have any interest in?

Well, there is a solution now.

Twitter has opened up its conversation-leaving feature to all users now and this means that you can ‘unmention’ yourself from any thread. The platform describes this ‘unmention’ feature as the ability to leave a conversation when you are quite done with it - “Sometimes you want to see yourself out”.

Sometimes you want to see yourself out.



Take control of your mentions and leave a conversation with Unmentioning, now rolling out to everyone on all devices.

When you use the ‘unmention’ feature, it unlinks your Twitter handle from the Twitter thread so you are no longer going to be tagged on future tweets and others will not be able to reply to you from the same thread. While this does not prevent people from jumping into the conversation randomly, it will at least keep the replies and notifications at bay.

Twitter teased this ‘unmention’ feature last summer, so it has been in the works for almost a year. At that point the platform had mentioned that this feature has been designed to prevent “unwanted attention” that can often lead to harassment.

Twitter started testing the feature in April but limited it to a small number of users on the web. Now, the latest update makes it available for all users on web and mobile. This feature s Twitter’s latest additional to the arsenal that helps users have more control over how people can interact with them on the platform, “particularly at moments when they may be more susceptible t0 harassment”, as Endgadget points out.

