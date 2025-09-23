You will soon be able to set video wallpapers on Windows 11 with native support

Microsoft is preparing to introduce native video wallpaper support in Windows 11, reviving a feature last seen in the Windows Vista era. The capability was recently spotted in the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview builds by user @phantomofearth on X, though the company has yet to make an official announcement.

The feature will allow users to set video files, including MP4, MOV, AVI, WMV, M4V and MKV formats, as their desktop wallpaper, in much the same way as selecting a static image. Once enabled, the video will play whenever the desktop is in view.

This marks the return of a concept Microsoft once experimented with through DreamScene, a short-lived feature exclusive to Windows Vista Ultimate. DreamScene was discontinued in later versions of Windows, leaving users to rely on third-party applications such as Wallpaper Engine and Lively Wallpaper for similar functionality.

Native support could eliminate the need for such external tools, reducing potential compatibility and performance issues, while offering a more seamless personalisation option. However, questions remain over how video wallpapers will impact system performance and battery life, particularly on laptops.

For now, the feature appears hidden in Insider builds within the Dev and Beta Channels. A wider rollout will likely follow after further testing, though no timeline has been confirmed.

With demand for richer personalisation options growing, Microsoft’s decision to reintroduce video wallpapers reflects a long-standing request from Windows users. If released publicly, it would allow customisation enthusiasts to add motion to their desktops without extra software or setup.