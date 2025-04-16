Your Android phone will now reboot automatically if left locked for 3 days

In a quiet but impactful update, Google is rolling out a new feature that will automatically restart your Android phone or tablet if it stays locked for three consecutive days, and it's all about protecting your data.

The change is part of the latest Google Play Services update (version 25.14) and is being delivered silently in the background, with no need for user action. Once installed, if your device remains untouched and locked for 72 hours, it will reboot on its own and enter what's known as the "Before First Unlock" (BFU) state, a highly secure condition where your data stays fully encrypted and virtually inaccessible without your passcode.

This move strengthens Android’s defences against forensic tools used by law enforcement or bad actors trying to extract data from locked phones. Tools like Cellebrite or Magnet Forensics often work by targeting devices after they’ve been unlocked at least once, when some data has already been decrypted and stored in memory. Rebooting into the BFU state effectively closes that window of vulnerability.

Interestingly, this isn't a full Android OS update, it’s being pushed via Play Services, a method Google increasingly uses to deliver security features faster and more widely, without waiting for manufacturers or carriers. A similar approach was used for the "Circle to Search" update earlier this year. However, the automatic reboot feature will not apply to Wear OS devices.

Apple introduced a comparable feature in iOS 18.1 last year, called "Inactivity Reboot," and Google’s version signals a growing trend in mobile security: silent, proactive defences that protect your data without requiring you to lift a finger.

While the idea may sound subtle, it’s a smart upgrade, especially useful for those who leave their phones unattended during holidays, breaks, or travel. In today’s world of persistent digital threats, sometimes it's the invisible updates that offer the strongest protection.