YouTube just changed monetisation rules: Here's what YouTubers need to know

If you’re a content creator on YouTube, this one’s for you, because your next video could be demonetised.

YouTube has announced a major policy overhaul targeting creators who rely on repetitive, low-effort, or AI-generated content. Effective July 15, the platform will remove monetisation from channels producing what it calls “mass-produced or inauthentic content”, even if those channels meet the eligibility criteria under the YouTube Partner Program (YPP).

In other words, simply meeting the minimum requirements of 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 public watch hours (or 10 million Shorts views in 90 days) won’t be enough anymore. YouTube is now enforcing stricter quality standards.

What Kind of Content is Affected?

Under the new guidelines, creators may lose monetisation privileges for videos that:

Use AI-generated voiceovers without any personal commentary or storytelling

Are built from slideshow compilations or reused clips with minimal or no transformation

Follow highly repetitive formats, especially in Shorts

Feature reaction or recap-style content with little original insight

YouTube is making it clear: originality matters.

According to the company, the move is aimed at curbing content that “feels spammy” or lacks meaningful engagement. It’s also a response to the growing wave of automated content driven by generative AI tools, which often lack the human touch YouTube wants to prioritise.

What Still Counts as Monetisable?

Not all AI-assisted content is being penalised. Creators who transform existing material by adding analysis, commentary, educational value, or distinct storytelling will still be eligible for monetisation. YouTube has said it will assess whether the content provides a unique experience for the viewer.

In short, adding your voice, face, or point of view could make all the difference.

How Will It Be Enforced?

YouTube will use a combination of AI tools and human reviewers to assess content. Channels found violating the new policy may face:

Demonetisation of individual videos

Removal from the YouTube Partner Program

In serious cases, channel suspension

These actions can be appealed, but creators will need to prove that their content is both original and valuable.

What Creators Should Do Now

Review your content strategy: If your videos rely on automation, templates, or clip compilations, it might be time to rethink your approach.

Add context and creativity: YouTube wants to reward videos that offer something beyond just aggregation, so lean into what makes your voice unique.

Document your workflow: Be ready to explain how your content is made, especially if you're called in for review.

This update marks one of the most aggressive pushes yet by YouTube to weed out low-quality content and promote authentic creators, especially as AI becomes more widespread in the digital creator economy.

Creators who adapt early could benefit in the long run. Those who don’t? They may soon be left without ad revenue.