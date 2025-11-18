YouTube rolls out new AI tools and major partnerships to boost India’s creative and knowledge sectors

YouTube has unveiled a wide range of new AI-enabled features, learning initiatives and safety tools at the annual YouTube Impact Summit, alongside fresh economic impact findings from Oxford Economics. According to the report, YouTube’s creative ecosystem contributed more than ₹16,000 crore to India’s GDP last year and generated over 930,000 full-time equivalent jobs.

Gunjan Soni, Managing Director for India at YouTube, said the platform’s influence extends far beyond viewership. “Our impact isn’t just about views; it’s about livelihoods and shared economic growth. We see this when 63% of our monetizing creators agree that YouTube is their primary source of revenue. Our role is to provide the infrastructure for that success. That is why we’re forging strategic partnerships that build skills and launching new AI tools that empower the next wave of entrepreneurs, all built with our commitment to responsibility at the core.”

Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smt. Annapurna Devi welcomed the platform’s renewed focus on credible information and digital inclusion. “It is encouraging to see platforms like YouTube align with the Ministry’s core missions by creating pathways to credible information, economic independence, and digital literacy. Through a collaborative approach with platforms like YouTube to provide tools supporting entrepreneurship and a safer online experience, we are strengthening a Digital India where women can innovate and lead, and children can learn and grow, securely.”

With 98 percent of Indian users saying they use YouTube for knowledge and information, the platform has announced two significant partnerships.

The company will collaborate with the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) to help train students in Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics and Extended Reality. This includes expert-led sessions, AI-driven project funding and support for IICT’s YouTube presence.

Vishwas Deoskar, CEO of IICT, called the partnership meaningful for creators of the future. “India’s creative industry is at a pivotal moment, and AI is set to redefine storytelling. This partnership with YouTube is essential to bridge the gap between the classroom and the global stage, giving our students direct access to the technology and expertise they need to lead the next wave of Indian animation, film, and gaming.”

YouTube is also partnering with AIIMS to scale access to professional nursing training, offering expert-designed modules on topics such as wound care and infection control.

Dr Latha Venkatesan, Principal at the College of Nursing, AIIMS, said, “Digital learning is a powerful tool for scaling access to quality education. This partnership with YouTube allows us to take AIIMS’ trusted curriculum beyond our campus walls and empower nurses across the country with the skills they need to deliver excellent patient care.”

YouTube has launched its conversational AI tool within the video player, allowing viewers to ask questions and receive instant responses. The feature is available in English, with Hindi support coming soon.

Other additions include expanded First Aid shelves in English and Hindi, a new daily time limit for Shorts scrolling and enhanced settings for mindful viewing, especially for younger audiences.

For creators, YouTube is introducing Edit with AI in the YouTube Create app, aimed at simplifying editing and reducing production time. The platform is also rolling out likeness detection tools in open beta, giving creators the ability to identify and request the removal of AI-altered videos that misuse their facial likeness.

Gunjan Soni said India remains central to YouTube’s global ambitions. “India is not just a market; it’s a source of global innovation and culture. The creativity we see here is extraordinary. By bringing our best AI technology and partnering with incredible institutions like IICT and AIIMS, we’re not just investing in a platform; we’re investing in the ingenuity of the Indian people. The future of the internet is being built right here, and we are proud to be a part of it.”

Speaking at the event, Hon’ble Minister for Culture and Tourism, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, said, "India's culture is our greatest treasure, and digital platforms like YouTube are our greatest tool to share it. When creators showcase our regional arts, highlight the work of local artisans, or guide viewers through our historic monuments, they become digital ambassadors for our heritage. This synergy is crucial for advancing India's creative economy and showcasing our rich cultural tapestry to a global audience. Together, we are building a vibrant, creative economy and ensuring India’s rich heritage continues to inspire the world."