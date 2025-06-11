Zoom grows India presence with expansion to Zoom Phone and launch of Zoom Contact Center

Zoom Communications today announced two major developments in its India operations: the expansion of its cloud-based Zoom Phone service to more telecom circles and the official launch of Zoom Contact Center in the country.

Zoom Phone Now Active in Six Telecom Circles

Zoom Phone, licensed by India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT), is now available in four new telecom circles: Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Karnataka (Bengaluru), and Andhra Pradesh & Telangana (Hyderabad). This expansion builds on its existing availability in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, bringing the total to six key telecom regions that cover major Indian business and technology hubs.

Designed for distributed and hybrid workforces, Zoom Phone enables inbound and outbound calling over the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN), allowing organisations to phase out legacy PBX systems in favour of an integrated communication platform. Available as an add-on for paid Zoom accounts, the service also supports native phone number acquisition through a self-service portal, even in regions where direct service is not yet available.

The platform is enhanced by AI-powered tools such as post-call summaries, voicemail prioritisation, and task extraction, and these features are included at no extra cost for eligible accounts.

Launch of Zoom Contact Center in India

Alongside Zoom Phone’s wider rollout, the company also announced the launch of Zoom Contact Center, an AI-first, omnichannel contact-centre-as-a-service (CCaaS) platform tailored for the Indian market. The solution supports a wide range of communication channels, including voice, video, messaging apps, social media, email, and virtual agents.

Built to enhance both customer and employee experience, Zoom Contact Center is hosted on Zoom’s India-based data centres to meet local compliance and regulatory requirements, particularly for sectors like government, healthcare, and financial services.

“Zoom Contact Center will empower and enable local businesses and MNCs across industries in India to elevate customer engagement through a flexible, AI-first omnichannel solution,” said Velchamy Sankarlingam, President of Product and Engineering at Zoom. “Our latest offering brings the power of unified collaboration and contact centre capabilities onto one platform.”

The solution features Bring Your Own Carrier (BYOC) capabilities, enabling companies to retain their existing PSTN providers while utilising Zoom Contact Center for routing voice traffic. This gives businesses greater flexibility, preserves existing contracts, and simplifies migration from on-premises systems to the cloud.

“From onboarding to automation and analytics, Zoom Contact Center offers tools that provide better experiences for customers and improve operational efficiency,” said Sameer Raje, General Manager and Head of India & SAARC at Zoom. “This launch reflects our continued investment in the Indian market and our vision for a digital-first, AI-powered future of work.”

In India, Zoom competes with Exotel, Ozonetel, Knowlarity, Twilio, and business communication giants like Cisco WebEx and Microsoft Teams. These latest announcements underline its strategy to offer scalable, secure, and AI-optimised solutions for modern enterprises in India, supporting everything from customer engagement to hybrid collaboration through a unified platform.