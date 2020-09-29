Twitter appoints Rinki Sethi as new chief information security officer

Twitter Inc has appointed Rinki Sethi as the new chief information security officer. Sethi confirmed this news via Twitter as she wrote, "So excited to be a part of the team twitter working alongside Nick Tornow, Micheal Montano, Parag Agarwal and more!"





She shared a tweet by Nick Tornow, who is a platform lead at Twitter. Tornow tweeted, "Today, I'm thrilled to welcome @rinkisethi as the new CISO of Twitter. An inspiring and experienced leader, Rinki comes to us via Rubrik, IBM and Palo Alto Networks. At Twitter, she will lead us growing our InfoSec team, protecting our customers and our company to earn trust."

Sethi has previously worked with IBM as an information security executive. Before IBM, she has worked as the Vice President, Information Security at Palo Alto Networks Inc, according to a Reuters report. Besides working in Fortune 500 companies such as IBM, Walmart.com, Palo Alto Networks, Intuit, eBay and Pacific Gas and Electric, the information security veteran was also associated with Rubrik.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website's Twitter handle was hacked and this was not related to the hacks of high-profile accounts reported in July. Twitter was apprised of the hack after a series of shady tweets posted by the compromised account asking people to donate money via crypto-currency surfaced.

An internal investigation by the San Francisco-headquartered social media giant revealed the modus operandi in this case was different from the July hack wherein accounts of Uber, Apple, Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Barack Obama, Bill Gates, reality TV star Kim Kardashian and others, got compromised from Twitter's end.

