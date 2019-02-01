Vodafone offering free 4GB data to new 4G customers

To attract new customers, Vodafone is offering free data to its subscribers in Bihar & Jharkhand circle, as well as the Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh circles. Vodafone has upgraded its network in these circles and the company is planning to offer 4GB free data to the people who opt for their network. Idea Cellular already has 4G network in Bihar and Jharkhand. This offer is available not only to the new 4G customers, but also includes those 3G users who upgrade to the new 4G SIM in the mentioned circle.

As of Nov 30, 2018, Vodafone Idea is offering 4G network to over 95 lakh subscribers in the Bihar and Jharkhand circle. The circle has over 2,471 towns, and cities like Patna, Ranchi, Muzaffarpur, Dhanbad, Begusarai, Jamshedpur, Bhagalpur, Bokaro, and Darbhanga can now use 4G services through the Vodafone network. As for Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh, it has enhanced its services for over 50 lakh customers (November figures) in the circle, major towns such as Indore, Bhopal, Raipur, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Bhilai-Durg, Bilaspur, Ujjain, Sagar, Rewa will get to use the network 4G.

The free 4GB data to the new subscribers comes with 10 days of validity. In order to switch to the 4G network, customers will have to go to Vodafone's retail outlet and upgrade to a 4G SIM. Users will only be eligible for 4GB data after an upgrade, which will be credited to their account automatically. To check their data details, the new customers can log on to the My Vodafone app.

Monishi Ghosh, Business Head, Bihar & Jharkhand, Vodafone Idea Ltd said in a statement, "Vodafone Idea is one of the leading telecommunications service providers in Bihar & Jharkhand with over 2.36 crore customers across both brands. With the benefit of a vast and deep-rooted network in the region, we are happy to extend our world class 4G services to all Vodafone customers in Bihar & Jharkhand fulfilling their ever-increasing data needs. The free 4GB complimentary data offer will encourage users to begin a digital journey on our high-speed broadband network."

Rajesh Naik, Circle Business Head, Vodafone Idea Ltd, Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh said, "Vodafone Idea is the largest telecommunications service provider in Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh with over 3.2 crore customers across both brands. With the benefit of a vast and deep-rooted network in the region, we are happy to extend our world class 4G services to all Vodafone customers in Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh, fulfilling their ever-increasing data needs. The free 4GB complimentary data offer will encourage users to begin a digital journey on our high-speed broadband network."

Also Read: WhatsApp announces 'Startup India-WhatsApp Grand Challenge', Rs 1.8 crore up for grabs!

Also Read: Honor Days sale on Flipkart: Grab discounts on Honor 10 Lite, Honor 9N, Honor 10 and more