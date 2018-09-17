WhatsApp's new feature will make texting in the dark much easier on the eye

WhatsApp launched few new features on its Beta platform that adds convenience for the users. The new features are still in the beta phase but will be rolled out to the stable build soon. The two features Dark Mode and Swipe to Reply have been spotted on WhatsApp's latest Beta update.

Dark Mode

A much-anticipated feature, Dark Mode turns the theme of the entire instant messaging platform to black. This new feature was first spotted by WABetaInfo. The dark mode is built to ease pressure on the eyes in dark environments. WhatsApp's white and green theme gets bright for usage in dark which in turn stresses the eyes. Dark mode will make the colour scheme black.

This new feature will also help saving battery life on phones that use OLED displays. In OLED displays, pixels in Black areas are basically just turned off. This gives an infinite contrast ratio and also saves on battery.

Swipe to Reply

This feature adds convenience in responding to texts directly. iOS users have this feature active on their devices. However, Android devices are now receiving it as part of the Google Play Beta Programme.

The new feature will let the user reply without really tapping on the reply button. The user just has to swipe towards the right and the message will open with the cursor in the typing box. The feature will decrease the number of steps one goes through while replying to a WhatsApp text.