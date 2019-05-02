Xiaomi Poco F1's 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant now available for Rs 20,999, Check details

Xiaomi's Poco F1, which sports Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, has received another price cut. Poco India's Twitter account announced the price cut and said that the Poco F1's 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will now be available for Rs 20,999 instead of Rs. 22,999. The new Poco F1 can be purchased from Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores across India.

On its official Twitter account, Poco India wrote, "POCO fans, good news! #POCOF1 6GB + 128GB storage variant will be now available at flat ?20,999. Grab yours now from http://mi.com, @Flipkart and Mi home."

POCO fans, good news! #POCOF1 6GB + 128GB storage variant will be now available at flat â¹20,999. Grab yours now from https://t.co/DREiXVqBDe, @Flipkart and Mi home. pic.twitter.com/zXzDr8X8HR - POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) May 1, 2019

The price of 64GB and 256GB variants of Poco F1 will remain the same at Rs 19,999 and Rs 27,999 respectively.

Poco, which was launched as a sub-brand of Xiaomi in August 2018, features flagship level specifications. It is powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC with 6GB of RAM. Xiaomi also announced an Armoured Edition of the Poco F1 with 'Kevlar' back at Rs 29,999.

Xiaomi has been the undisputed king in the sub Rs 15,000 smartphone segment but struggled in the Rs 20,000 segment and above. However, Xiaomi, it seems, has bounced back with the launch of its sub-brand - Poco.

The notched Poco F1 is a dual-SIM phone that was launched with MIUI 9.6 out-of-the-box based on Android 8.1. The handset features a 6.18-inch full-HD+ (1080x2246 pixels) display along with a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone has a dual rear camera set up along with a 12-MP primary sensor along with 1.4-micron pixel size and dual-pixel autofocus and a 5-MP secondary sensor. At the front, there is a 20-MP camera along with HDR and AI Beautify features. The smartphone also has an IR light that helps in the Face Unlock feature.

Poco F1 has a 4000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 took. Connectivity options of the handset include 3.5mm jack, 4G+ Dual LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Miracast, Bluetooth 5.0, IR emitter, USB Type-C port.

Edited By: Udit Verma