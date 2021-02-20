Nokia 3.4 goes on first sale today: Should you buy this?

Highlights HMD Global unveiled two budget smartphones Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 5.4 in India.

HMD Global unveiled two budget smartphones Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 5.4 in India. While the Nokia 5.4 went on its first sale a few days ago, Nokia 3.4 will go on sale today. The budget smartphone will be available for purchase across all retail outlets and e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart and Nokia's official website. Buyers will also get exclusive discounts on the smartphone.

If you are a Reliance Jio Subscriber, you can get benefits up to Rs 4000 with your Nokia 3.4. Buyers can also get an instant discount of Rs 2000 on recharge of Rs 349 and vouchers worth Rs 2000 from partners. This offer is applicable to all the Jio subscribers including the new and existing ones. So let us take a look at the specifications and price of the Nokia 3.4.

Nokia 3.4: Price

The Nokia 3.4 launched at a price of Rs 11,999 for the 4GB and 64GB variant. The smartphone comes in three colour options including the Fjord, Dusk and Charcoal. The Nokia 3.4 will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Amazon, the online website of Nokia and selected retail outlets.

Nokia 3.4: Specifications

Nokia 3.4 features a 6.3-inch IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels and screen to body ratio of 19.5:9. On the front, there is a punch-hole camera nestled at the top left corner of the screen. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be expanded using a microSD card.

In terms of the camera, the Nokia 3.4 features a triple camera setup on the rear which comprises a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 5MP ultrawide sensor and LED flashlight. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies. The Nokia 3.4 houses a 4000mAH battery.

We got to spend some time with the device and here is what we feel about the smartphone: Nokia 3.4 comes across as a good phone but that is in theory. We took it for a test for a few days to see if the Nokia 3.4 holds any water when it comes to real-world performance. Powering the Nokia 3.4 is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, which we have seen in the Oppo A53 that was launched last year. This one is the best processor for this price segment if you do not consider 5G as important right now.