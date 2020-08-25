Nokia 5.3 puts a big 6.5-inch display, good design on a Rs 13,999 phone

Highlights Nokia 5.3 brings a big screen that is 6.5-inches in sizes and has a notch.

The photography on the Nokia 5.3 is handled by four rear cameras and one on the front.

Nokia 5.3 originally launched at HMD Global's March event.

Nokia 5.3 has gone official in India months after it appeared on the India website. The latest budget smartphone from Nokia has a beautiful design, which has become pretty standard for Nokia smartphones. It brings the Snapdragon 665 processor under the hood, which is a little old but is a quite capable chipset. And the biggest upgrade it has over its predecessors is the cameras that are three in number on the Nokia 5.3. Before we talk about the Nokia 5.3 and its specifications, let us get the price out of our way first.

Nokia 5.3 India Price

The Nokia 5.3 will be available in two storage variants: the 4GB RAM version costs Rs 13,999 and the 6GB version is priced at Rs 15,499. It comes in Cyan, Sand, and Charcoal colours. The sale will begin from September 1 but pre-bookings are now live on Amazon and Nokia online store.

If you are a Jio customer, you get benefits worth Rs 4,000 on Rs 349 recharge plan, which include Rs 2,000 instant cashback from Jio and vouchers worth Rs 2,000 from partners.

Nokia 5.3 Specifications

HMD Global does not want you to focus much on the specifications but the experience its smartphones have to offer. Yet, it has to give you something so that you are able to tell Nokia phones apart from the rest. These specifications are usually not much in line with what Nokia's rivals launch their smartphones, and it is something that you as a buyer should consider. Let us jump in.

Nokia 5.3 has a 6.5-inch HD+ display that has a waterdrop-style notch at the top. There is no Widevine L1 certification on the display, which means you cannot watch HD videos on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. Powering the smartphone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, which is a little dated before the Snapdragon 720G that the Poco M2 Pro has to offer. But it gets the job done. You will not feel much hassle multitasking on the smartphone and only heavy tasks can put the processor under pressure.

For photography, you get four cameras at the back - a 13-megapixel main sensor, a 5-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a depth camera. And the selfies are handled by the front-facing 8-megapixel camera that sits inside the notch. The Nokia 5.3 runs Android 10 under the Android One programme, which means there is no bloatware and you get stock Android-like experience on it. Nokia 5.3 has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G VoLTE, and a USB-C port. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back of the Nokia 5.3, apart from facial scanning.

Nokia 5.3 is backed by a 4000mAh battery that does not support any fast charging standards. It charges at up to 10W from the bundled charger.