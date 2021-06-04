Nokia C20 Plus launch set for June 11, going to be another affordable phone from HMD

Highlights HMD Global has announced it is launching the Nokia C20 Plus next week.

Nokia C20 Plus, the next affordable smartphone from the house of HMD, is coming on June 11. In a poster, HMD announced the launch date for the next Nokia C-series phone, and, as usual, it is happening in China, where the C-series is popular. The Nokia C20 Plus seems like an upgrade to the Nokia C20 that the company launched back in April. And because it is an upgrade, you will see things such as a bigger battery, a bigger display, and more RAM options. The poster that HMD has shared confirms a few bits though.

According to the poster shared on Weibo, the Nokia C20 Plus will come with a round camera module, and inside this module, there are at least three sensors visible. The poster does not say anything about the resolution of these cameras but shows an LED flash accompanying them. Then, you also see that the physical fingerprint sensor is missing from the back. And unfortunately, you will not have the sensor either on the power button or on the display, so you will have to make do with the PIN, pattern, and passcode to unlock the Nokia C20 Plus. The face-unlock feature is likely to be available.

On observing the poster closely, you will find there is a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top of the Nokia C20 Plus. Since the left side has the frame for the SIM card tray, the right one is definitely going to have the power button and the volume rocker. And at the bottom, there may be a MicroUSB port for charging and data transfer. You can expect the Nokia C20 Plus to come with a teardrop-style notch on the display. However, that is not something that the poster shows. HMD may release more of them in the coming days to build the hype.

Most specifications are still under the cover, but if you believe rumours, a Nokia phone did appear on the Geekbench benchmarking platform a few days back. This phone had a Unisoc SC9863A chipset inside and was powered by 3GB of RAM. This pair is typical for a phone from the C-series, probably the upcoming Nokia C20 Plus. There may be more RAM and storage configurations for the Nokia C20 Plus. In terms of software, the Nokia C20 Plus will come with Android 11, according to the benchmark database, but this will rather be the Go edition. The Nokia C20 also runs the Android 11 Go edition.

HMD is launching the new Nokia C20 Plus in China on June 11 at 10 am local time, which translates to around 7.30 am IST the same day in India. There is no information about the global availability of the Nokia C20 Plus at this point.