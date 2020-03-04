Now you can secure your WhatsApp chat backups with a password

Highlights WhatsApp will allow users to protect chat backups using password

The feature is currently being developed

WhatsApp officially rolled out the dark mode for Android, iOS users

The Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp has been pulled up multiple times because of its security breaches but now it seems that the company is really paying attention toward the security and privacy of its users. In a bid to enhance the security of the users, WhatsApp will now let users protect their chat backups using a password. As per the WABetainfo, the new update will bring along a feature called Password protect backups.

The WABetaInfo states that the new update will only be available to the beta users. When you switch from one device to another, it is quite problematic to restore your WhatsApp chats. However, for Android users, saves the chat backup in an encrypted form.

The feature is currently being developed and once the feature is implemented neither WhatsApp nor Google will be able to access the chats but if you forget the password you would not be able to access your chat backup when you log in through a new device.

On a related note, WhatsApp unveiled the much-anticipated dark mode feature for all users on Tuesday. Although the feature was made available for the beta users earlier, it was not officially rolled out. The users will automatically get the dark mode theme on their Android 10 or iOS 13 device if they switch to the dark mode. The testing for the feature was underway for a long time until it was finally revealed.

"Dark mode for WhatsApp offers a fresh look at a familiar experience. It's designed to reduce eye strain in low light environments. And we hope it helps prevent those awkward moments where your phone lights up the room, WhatsApp wrote in a blog. To activate the dark mode, you should upgrade to the latest version of WhatsApp.

Here's how you can enable the dark mode on WhatsApp

Update to the latest version of WhatsApp on either PlayStore or AppStore

Go to the settings option which is right next to Chats on the panel

On selecting the Settings option, select the Theme option that

You will be to see two options, the dark and normal mode, select the dark mode

The dark mode looks pretty soothing and the user experience has definitely gotten better with the implementation of this feature. It will not only help save the battery but also protect your eyes.