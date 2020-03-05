OnePlus 8, 8 Pro specifications, price leaked ahead of launch

Highlights OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be the companys premium flagship

The most-anticipated OnePlus 8 series is soon going to make its way to the markets. The series will bring along three phones such as the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8 Lite. This would be the first time OnePlus will be launching a Lite variant as none of the series before had one. However, the OnePlus 8 Lite is least-talked about amongst the three speculated phones.

Ahead of the big launch, 91mobiles has revealed the entire specifications and features of the most-awaited OnePlus phones. There is no denying that the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be the company's premium flagships and have hogged the limelight for quite some time now. The OnePlus 8 Lite will reportedly be a mid-ranger.

Coming back to the specifications, 91mobiles was informed by noted tipster Ishaan Agarwal that both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will have a refresh rate of 120Hz, will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and feature punch-hole displays. The OnePlus 8 Pro will apparently have dual-mode 5G support and a 30W wireless charger, a first again in OnePlus' series.

OnePlus 8 specifications

The OnePlus 8 is reported to flaunt a 6.5inch AMOLED display and will also have an in-display fingerprint sensor and will have a punch-hole cutout on the display. The phone will reportedly arrive with three different variants 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and the massive 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. In terms of the camera, the OnePlus 8 is tipped to come with a triple-camera setup at the rear, comprising of a 48-megapixel, a 16-megapixel secondary unit and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The OnePlus 8 will house a 4000Mah with a 30T Warp charge feature.

OnePlus 8 Pro specifications

As per 91mobiles, the OnePlus 8 Pro will feature a slightly bigger screen measuring at 6.65inch AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone will be powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU. In terms of optics, the OnePlus 8 Pro will have a quad-camera setup on the rear with a ToF sensor. Both the 8 Pro and 8 will run on Android 10 OS and flaunt a glass body. The OnePlus 8 Pro will house a slightly bigger 4500mAh battery with 10V 5A Super Warp fast charging support, that would be a major advantage for the users.