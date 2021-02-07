OnePlus 8 series gets January security patch and bug fixes with latest OxygenOS updates

Highlights OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro users have started receiving the Oxygen OS update 11.0.4.4

The update brings with it some optimisations and fixes.

It also fixes the 5G calls noise issue faced by some users

If you are a OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro user, then it's time for you to check for a software update. OxygenOS 11.0.4.4 is now live for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro in India. The smartphone update is available in India, the EU, and North America.

The new builds also improve the stuttering problem of some tripartite apps and optimise the UI display effect of the notification bar and the experience of using long screenshots. Additionally, these updates fix the noise issue on 5G calls and squash half a dozen bugs. The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are receiving OxygenOS 11.0.4.4, whereas the 8T in Europe is receiving the 11.0.7.10 update. The 8T units in India and North America, on the other hand, are getting OxygenOS 11.0.7.9.

The January 2021 Android Security Patch optimizes the UI display effect of the notification bar including improvement of the shuttering problem associated with third-party applications. The update also fixes the freezing of Twitter and app split-screen that fails to open for some users.

According to the changelog, there are several fixes and optimizations, making their way to the smartphone. These include the following:

Optimised the experience of using long screenshots

Optimised the UI display effect of the notification bar

Improve the stuttering problem of some tripartite applications

Fixed the small probability issue that Twitter may freeze

Fixed the issue that opening app split-screen may fail

Fixed the issue of failure to switch the accent colour in a small probability

Fixed the inaccurate display of the attribution of some numbers

Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Updated Android security patch to 2021.01

Fixed the issue that the video cannot be played in a small probability

Fixed the noise issue of 5G calls

If you haven't received a notification with the update, then you can always manually check for the update by going into the settings and manually checking for a software update.