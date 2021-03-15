OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro high-resolution images leaked again, all colours revealed

Highlights OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro said to come in three colour options each.

OnePlus 9 Pro said to come in Astral Black, Morning Mist, and Pine Green colours.

OnePlus 9 said to come in Stellar Black, Arctic Sky, and Winter Mist colours.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro is set to be unveiled next week, and we are constantly getting new leaks on the Internet, tipping more details about the upcoming OnePlus range. The latest one gives another sneak peek at the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro high-resolution images ahead of March 23 unveiling. The new leak also claims three colour options for both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, and it hints that we may have a Blue-themed colour for the non-Pro model.

The new leak comes courtesy of reliable tipster Ishan Agarwal who has tweeted high-resolution images of both OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. He has also tipped colour options for both models. OnePlus 9 Pro is said to come in Astral Black, Morning Mist, and Pine Green colours. This means that the much-anticipated Sandstone variant could launch as the Astral Black model. OnePlus 9, on the other hand, could launch in Stellar Black, Arctic Sky, and Winter Mist colours.

Notably, this is the second time we have been treated with high-resolution images of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Last week, we got a bunch of photos of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro courtesy WinFuture. However, the latest one gives away the colour model names. Much like previous years, the OnePlus 9 may finally get a Blue-themed version, and it could be called Arctic Sky. It's worth mentioning that OnePlus has been launching special Blue coloured phones ever since the OnePlus 7 series.

OnePlus 9 leaked in high-res renders (Image: Ishan Agarwal/ Twitter)

Some of the other details that the OnePlus 9 Pro gives away include a slightly curved display. Though, we have to add that the OnePlus 8 Pro came with a more curved display. OnePlus 9 seems to sport a completely flat display, and as some leaks hinted, the phone may sport a plastic chassis as the antenna bands are not visible.

The OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a quad-camera setup at the back with Hasselblad branding. The high-res leaked images show a slider alert on the right panel. The front can be seen featuring a camera on the left side as a dot display. Unlike the OnePlus 8 series, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro doesn't seem to sport too much branding. There's just the OnePlus logo sign on the back panel.

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro is set to launch on March 23, and you can stay tuned to India Today Tech for all the details.