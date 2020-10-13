OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei no longer at the company, leaves to start new venture

Ahead of the launch of its new smartphone, the OnePlus 8T, the company's co-founder, Carl Pei has announced that he is leaving the company. The news comes as not only a shock to millions of OnePlus fans this morning but also as the biggest shake-up at OnePlus since it was first started 7 years ago.

The news comes courtesy of a leaked post by Reddit user, JonSigur, who has reportedly published alleged screenshots of internal memos at OnePlus which reveal the information. While the memos don't reveal Pei's next destination, it does claim to reveal a leadership change at the company.

The memos notes Emily Dai, who is currently in charge of the company's operations in India, will be appointed as the head of the Nord product line globally. This is interesting as Pei was previously in charge of Nord phone series.

In a separate article published on its website, Tech Crunch appears to have confirmed the news by claiming to sources close to the matter have confirmed to it that Pei is indeed leaving the company. At the time of writing Android Police has also published a story corroborating the news that Pei has left OnePlus.

While it remains unknown if Pei's departure from the company was on mutual terms, reports suggest that he could have indeed been fired. However, this could also be pure speculation with more on the matter expected to be revealed in the coming days.