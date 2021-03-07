OnePlus Final Horizon sale is offering discounts on Buds, Buds Z, and Power Bank

Highlights The OnePlus Final Horizon sale started from 5th March will last till 8th March.

OnePlus is offering considerable discounts on Buds, Buds Z, and Power Bank.

OnePlus 9 series could be launched after the sale.

OnePlus is offering steep discounts on select products as part of its Final Horizon sale, starting from Friday, 5th March till Monday, 8th March. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is also running a lucky draw as a part of the 'Final Horizon sale' for fans to win the OnePlus Band.

OnePlus has discounted some of its products to promote its upcoming event scheduled for March 8. The brand is expected to officially announce its partnership with the iconic Swedish camera maker Hasselblad for the OnePlus 9 series.

The sale brings discounts on the OnePlus Power Bank, OnePlus Buds Z wireless earbuds, and the OnePlus Buds TWS earphones. The OnePlus Power Bank price has been reduced to Rs. 888 from Rs. 1,099. The OnePlus power bank has a 10,000mAh capacity and is available in green and black colours.

The OnePlus Buds Z TWS earphones are priced at Rs. 2,997 and are discounted to Rs. 2,849 and are available in grey and white colours. The OnePlus Buds TWS earphones price has been reduced to Rs. 4,491 from their original selling price of Rs. 4,990.

With that being said, as mentioned at the beginning of this article, these OnePlus products will be sold at discounted prices only until tomorrow (March 8th).