Leaving a ₹50 LPA salary behind: Why this techie walked away to find clarity in travel

His latest stop is Hampi, the ancient UNESCO World Heritage Site in Karnataka, which offered a stark contrast to his usual corporate surroundings.

ALSO READ | 'Looking back, I feel...': Techie quits MNC for 60% salary hike, gets laid off in 6 months

"I just quit my job without a new offer in hand to take a mental breather. To clear my head, I took a solo trip to Hampi, and it gave me exactly the space I needed to think about what comes next," he wrote.

Advertisement

Swapping deadlines and meetings for unstructured days, he spent his time driving through the serene landscape, connecting with locals over tea at small shops, and hearing stories about life in smaller cities.

"It's such a serene place filled with natural beauty and hardly any party scene. The cafes are amazing, and the locals are incredibly kind," he shared, acknowledging that while his future remains open-ended, the break is helping him recalibrate. "I'm stepping into the unknown right now, but I really hope this break gives me the clarity I need for my professional career."

His story resonated deeply online, prompting others to share their own experiences of stepping away from traditional career paths.

Advertisement

"This honestly sounds like such a refreshing way to take a step back. Must have taken a lot of courage indeed!" one user wrote.

DO CHECKOUT | Planning to quit your job?: Entrepreneur who left a ₹15 LPA role has this advice for you

"Thanks for sharing this story. I have been wondering for quite some time about making a trip like this to get back control of my life. You inspired me," another commented.

"Did the same thing! This is my 8th month solo travelling after quitting my job. Have travelled across 25+ destinations across the country, right from Himachal to Kerala/Tamil Nadu. I can call this one of my best decisions ever," a third shared.

"I took a break of 1 year sometime back. I didn't even travel, just used to go from room to gym, back to room daily. But that year was the best year of my adult life," another added.