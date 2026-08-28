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Leaving a ₹50 LPA salary behind: Why this techie walked away to find clarity in travel

Leaving a ₹50 LPA salary behind: Why this techie walked away to find clarity in travel

It started with a mental breather and ended with a backpack. A 29-year-old software professional gave up his Rs 50 lakh package to travel the world alone — and his story is inspiring thousands to hit pause on their own lives.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 28, 2026 5:30 AM IST
Leaving a ₹50 LPA salary behind: Why this techie walked away to find clarity in travelMan leaves job without a new offer to take a solo trip to rediscover himself

In an industry where a high salary is often seen as the ultimate measure of success, one 29-year-old software professional chose to walk away entirely. Leaving behind a ₹50 lakh per annum (LPA) role without a back-up offer, he opted to step off the corporate treadmill and rediscover himself through solo travel.

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Having built a career on long hours, relentless appraisals, and constant advancement, the routine eventually began to feel hollow. Realizing that waiting for the next milestone wouldn't bring fulfillment, he decided to pause. With six months of savings set aside as a safety net, he embarked on a journey that has so far taken him to Thailand, Sri Lanka, Belgium, Mexico, France, the Netherlands, and Spain.

His latest stop is Hampi, the ancient UNESCO World Heritage Site in Karnataka, which offered a stark contrast to his usual corporate surroundings.

ALSO READ | 'Looking back, I feel...': Techie quits MNC for 60% salary hike, gets laid off in 6 months

"I just quit my job without a new offer in hand to take a mental breather. To clear my head, I took a solo trip to Hampi, and it gave me exactly the space I needed to think about what comes next," he wrote.

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Swapping deadlines and meetings for unstructured days, he spent his time driving through the serene landscape, connecting with locals over tea at small shops, and hearing stories about life in smaller cities.

29M: Quit my 50Lpa job and now travelling solo
by u/Opposite-Thought-828 in Solotravelindia

"It's such a serene place filled with natural beauty and hardly any party scene. The cafes are amazing, and the locals are incredibly kind," he shared, acknowledging that while his future remains open-ended, the break is helping him recalibrate. "I'm stepping into the unknown right now, but I really hope this break gives me the clarity I need for my professional career."

His story resonated deeply online, prompting others to share their own experiences of stepping away from traditional career paths.

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"This honestly sounds like such a refreshing way to take a step back. Must have taken a lot of courage indeed!" one user wrote.

DO CHECKOUT | Planning to quit your job?: Entrepreneur who left a ₹15 LPA role has this advice for you

"Thanks for sharing this story. I have been wondering for quite some time about making a trip like this to get back control of my life. You inspired me," another commented.

"Did the same thing! This is my 8th month solo travelling after quitting my job. Have travelled across 25+ destinations across the country, right from Himachal to Kerala/Tamil Nadu. I can call this one of my best decisions ever," a third shared.

"I took a break of 1 year sometime back. I didn't even travel, just used to go from room to gym, back to room daily. But that year was the best year of my adult life," another added.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 28, 2026 5:30 AM IST
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