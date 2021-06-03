OnePlus Tag spotted in patent filing, suggests a smart tracker in the works like Apple AirTag

Highlights New list of patent filings reveal a OnePlus Tag in the works.

It is speculated to be a smart tag by the company, just like Apple's AirTag and Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag+.

Smart tags help users keep track of their valuable belongings.

OnePlus might be working on a smart item tracker, just like Apple's AirTags and Samsung's SmartTag. New sources reveal that Chinese tech major has already filed a patent for the device that might make it a frontrunner in a budding market.

The speculations originate from a product spotted in a list of OnePlus devices awaiting a patent. The said device is named OnePlus Tag, which hints at its possible use from the other similar products.

Smart item trackers are usually in the form of a tag that can be attached to anything valuable like a suitcase or a wallet. The small device then continues to share its location with the control device, which is usually a smartphone. A lost item with the smart tag attached to it can, hence, easily be found using a tracking interface in the form of an app on the phone.

Samsung was the first major smartphone OEM that announced its smart tracking tags earlier this year in the form of Galaxy SmartTag+. Apple followed soon after with its AirTags. OnePlus, if what the patent suggests is correct, can be the next frontrunner in the race to the much useful accessory.

Spotted by GizmoChina, the patent listing mentions the name OnePlus Tag but no other information about it. The patent has been filed by Beijing Intangible Technology Co Ltd, which is notably different from all other patent filings. Shenzhen OnePlus Technology Co has filed other patent filings like OnePlus Pay, OnePlus TV and OnePlus X. This might suggest that OnePlus is outsourcing the development of the smart tags.

There is no official confirmation by OnePlus at this time. But if it is in the works, then OnePlus will likely introduce a compatible app for the accessory along with it.

For now, the company prepares for the launch of its OnePlus Nord CE 5G scheduled for June 10. Alongside the much-awaited smartphone, OnePlus will also introduce a new version of its OnePlus TV U in India and other markets.

