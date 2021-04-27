Over 1 million iPhones shipped in India in first quarter of 2021, says market research firm

Highlights Apple iPhone 11 shipments increased 176 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2021, claims CMR.

iPhone 12 series had a hearty reception in the country since its launch in October last year.

Increased local production is expected to further up the iPhone sales in India.

Apple continued to enjoy strong sales in India this year, as it shipped over a million iPhones in the country in the first quarter of 2021. The number displayed a remarkable growth of 90 per cent as compared to the same time last year.

Of these iPhones shipped, iPhone 11 and iPhone XR accounted for 67 per cent during the January-March period. Interestingly, Apple iPhone 11 shipments increased despite an increase in domestic assembly.

The data comes as an early estimate by market intelligence firm CyberMedia Research (CMR), as quoted in an IANS report. It mentions that Apple iPhone 11 shipments increased 176 per cent (year-on-year) in the first quarter.

The successful run of older models, including the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR, is being cited as the reason for Apple's strong sales in the country. To add to that, the iPhone 12 lineup opened to a healthy reception late last year.

Apple iPhones have been recording high sales in India since last year. In quarter 4 of 2020, the company captured a 4 per cent market share, nearly doubling its smartphone market share in the country. This growth meant a 100 per cent year-on-year increase in sales. Surprisingly enough, strong sales of the iPhone 12 series contributed significantly to this, despite being launched late in October.

Throughout the year 2020, Apple registered over 60 per cent growth last year in India.

Apple's work on further improving the impressive sales chart has already begun. The company had been producing the iPhone 11 in India since before, and it has now announced that it will bring the production of the iPhone 12 to India.

With the subsequent price drop that is expected to follow, Apple iPhones are set to become even more pleasing to Indian consumers in the coming months. The company will also launch its lineup of iPhone 13 later this year.

Speculations say that the iPhone 13 will be the last series to carry an iPhone Mini variant, as Apple will discontinue the model from the subsequent series citing poor sales. As for now, four models of iPhones are expected to arrive in the fall of this year.