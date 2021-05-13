Poco M3 Pro set to debut with 5G support and MediaTek chipset

Highlights Poco M3 Pro will come with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset.

It will feature a high refresh rate screen and increased memory.

The M3 Pro will also sport a different design than the Poco M3.

Poco is gearing up to introduce a new device to its fan base soon. The company will be launching a successor to its Poco M3, with the device bringing 5G connectivity to the Poco M series for the first time.

To be called Poco M3 Pro 5G, the smartphone will be a step-up variant to the Poco M3. Other than being the first to have 5G support in the series, it will also be the first-ever Poco smartphone to feature a MediaTek chipset.

The addition will be much on the lines of what we saw with the Poco X3 and Poco X3 Pro. Only the Poco M3 Pro will look different from the M3 variant. The difference reflects in recent renders of the upcoming smartphone now being shared online.

The most noticeable change will be the repositioning of the POCO branding at the back of the smartphone. While the Poco M3 comes with a branding highlight in a horizontal stretch to the camera module at the back, the M3 Pro will feature this branding in a vertical format, extending below the camera setup. Other than this, the camera modules seem to be the same.

Another change will be the MediaTek Dimensity chipset powering the Poco M3 Pro, as highlighted by top Poco executives in a recent interaction with Android Central. The company representatives did not share the exact version of the processor. However, they did confirm that it will be "a sizeable upgrade" over the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 used on the Poco M3.

While the M3 got an AnTuTu score of 301,635 in the company's internal testing, the Pro model clocked 329,072 on the test establishing the upgrade.

Another improvement over the M3 will be the high refresh rate screen. The Pro model will also come with more RAM and a faster storage module than the M3 variant. Of course, the highlight will also include 5G connectivity. The device will be available in three colours, as seen in the renders.

Upon the Poco M3 Pro launch, Poco will retire Poco X3 from its lineup and make the phone its go-to budget smartphone. The premium offering will remain to be Poco X3 Pro.