PUBG update: Now, download and play the battle royale game on any computer

PUBG Lite is finally in India and gamers who enjoyed playing games on their PCs but couldn't due to high-end requirements of the battle royale genre, can finally enjoy it on their low-end PC. The registrations for the game opened last month on June 20, and now, the servers are finally up and running for PUBG Lite buffs in India. The recommended system requirement for PUBG on PC include AMD Ryzen 5-1600 / Intel Core i5-7600K processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. Another issue with the PC version of PUBG was that it was paid, unlike the PUBG Mobile.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegroung Lite is free to play and comes with the Erangel Map. The gamers in the Lite version of PUBG will also be able to play in Solo, Duo, and Squad mode. There is already a new update that gives the flare gun behaviour and adds new vehicles and brings several new changes. If you were waiting for PUBG Lite and want to know more about the system requirements and the download process then here's everything you need to know.

System Requirements of PUBG Lite beta

PUBG Lite doesn't require a high-end PC and can run smoothly on a system that is powered by Intel i3 processor clocked at 2.4GHz and 4GB of RAM. The Intel HD Graphics 4000 will just be fine for PUBG Lite with a storage requirement of only 4GB. Recommended specifications include Intel Core i5 2.8GHz processor and 8GB RAM together with AMD Radeon HD7870 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 graphics card.

How to download PUBG Lite beta?

PUBG Lite beta can be downloaded by visiting the official PUBG Lite website and clicking on the download tab. From here you can download the PUBG Launcher which is only 64.1MB. Once downloaded, you are set to download the supplementary game files which are over 2GB. Gamers will also be prompted to create a PUBG account but if you have already registered then the same account can be used to log-in.

Apart from India, PUBG Lite beta has also gone live in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

"We are very pleased to be able to introduce PUBG LITE to users all over the world. We have a lot of passionate PUBG players in South Asia, so it represents an important area of focus for us," Brady Choi, VP and Head of PUBG LITE at PUBG Corporation said in a statement.

Edited By: Udit Verma

