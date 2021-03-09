PUBG Mobile 1.3 Hundred Rhythms update released, here is everything new coming

Highlights PUBG Mobile 1.3 Hundred Rhythms is expected to be rolled out today.

This update began rolling out to players around 8 am UTC globally.

The Hundred Rhythms mode brings three new Armband abilities.

PUBG Mobile is getting version 1.3 soon. It is called PUBG Mobile Hundred Rhythms and it is going to introduce various superpowers leveraging the power of music. The new update comes days after the PUBG Mobile season 1.2 ended. The PUBG Mobile 1.3 Hundred Rhythms has been confirmed by the makers on Twitter, and there is the official patch note release as well, detailing what all is coming to the battle royale game.

The PUBG Mobile 1.3 Hundred Rhythms is going to be available only inside the Erangel map and the company says it will "get the party started at the electronic music festival." This is just fancy for the game that is built around the battle for survival. Which is why to retain the true essence, the new version brings several skills and gameplays based on music. So maybe that is what the makers mean when they say it is going to be a music festival.

According to the patch notes, "Hundred Rhythms arrived in Erangel, get the party started at the electronic music festival. The Music Armband grants three special skills. Choose a skill that suits you, upgrade the skill by collecting scattered cassettes, and dominate the battlefield with the help of your skill. Choose Erangel in the map selection screen to experience this exclusive gameplay mode."

PUBG Mobile 1.3 Hundred Rhythms release

Although there is no official confirmation, the PUBG Mobile 1.3 Hundred Rhythms is expected to be released from today, i.e., March 9. The update should be rolled out by 8 am UTC, which is 1.30 pm IST. However, the PUBG Mobile 1.3 cannot be downloaded from Google Play Store and Apple App Store and it is illegal to play. This is why it is advised you do not download the game or play it.

PUBG Mobile 1.3 Hundred Rhythms features

The PUBG Mobile 1.3 Hundred Rhythms will introduce the Hundred Rhythms Mode and the Clowns' Tricks Gameplay. There are going to be three main skills on the spawn island in the new update, Guardian Armband, Recon Armband, and Camouflage Armband. Each skill comes with three abilities, one of them is most powerful and is available at the starting of the match and two passive buffs that need the unlocking of cassettes. Here is everything that players will get with new Armband skills.

Guardian Armband

Music Barrier - This skill activates a device that generates a semi-transparent column-shaped barrier that reduces the damage taken from bullets.

Music Conversion - This skill activates an interactive feature for the barrier generator. This feature can be used to disable the barrier and recover the energy of allies within range instead.

Pop Metal - Players and their allies will have decreased reload time when they are inside the barrier.

Recon Armband

Sonic Scan - This skill allows players to throw a scanning device forward to scan and mark enemies.

Encore - This helps players recover health after knocking out marked enemies.

Sound Burst - When there are marked enemies, the ammo you fire will carry an electric charge that serves damage over time to enemies hit.

Camouflage Armband

Stealth - When used, this skill lets the player change outfit to a Ghillie Suit for a brief period of time.

Surveillance - An indicator in the game will appear on the screen if there are any enemies nearby.

Breathing Easy - If the player has not suffered any damage yet, they will gradually recover health.