PUBG Mobile highest earning mobile game of 2020, says Sensor Tower

Highlights PUBG Mobile has become the highest grossing mobile game of 2020.

It generated a revenue close to $2.6 billion worldwide.

PUBG Mobile also saw a tough time when it was banned in India.

PUBG Mobile has emerged as the highest-grossing mobile game of 2020. The smash-hit battle royale has managed to outshine all other mobile games this year despite having a quite difficult time in India, one of the top markets. This latest data comes courtesy Sensor Tower, which is a credible app analytics firm. The Tencent-owned game raked in a revenue of close to $2.6 billion from both Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. The figure represents an increase of 64 per cent from last year. At the second spot is another Tencent-owned game called Honor of Kings.

According to the data by Sensor Tower Store Intelligence, both PUBG Mobile and its rebranded version in China called Game For Peace, managed to accumulate the highest revenue from Play Store and App Store. This data, however, does not include the purchases made outside of Play Store on Android via third-party app marketplaces. This is great news for PUBG Mobile that was banned earlier this year in India over government's security fears.

PUBG Mobile is published by Tencent Games for all markets but PUBG Corporation that developed the game snatched the publishing rights from the Chinese firm for India after the ban. PUBG Corporation established a separate entity in India called PUBG Mobile India to launch an eponymous game. The teasers for PUBG Mobile India were released during the Diwali week but its launch seems to have hit the roadblock. The government is said to be not budging to approve PUBG Mobile India to enter India's gaming market. But for what it is worth, PUBG Mobile is thriving globally.

Honor of Kings, which secured the second spot, estimated about $2.5 billion in user spending this year, 42.8 per cent up from 2019. Interestingly, both PUBG Mobile and Honor of Kings belong to Tencent, a Chinese conglomerate. Niantic's Pokemon Go and Moon Active's Coin Master ranked at third and fourth spot in the charts, generating revenues of $1.2 billion and $1.1 billion, respectively. For Pokemon Go, 2020 has been its best year by far where it accumulated a revenue increase of 31.5 per cent.

According to the analytics firm, the sudden increase in player spending was because of the various implementations in the game allowing for playing during the pandemic-induced lockdown. At the fifth spot is Roblox from Roblox Corporation accumulating close to $1.1 billion while the sixth spot has been secured by Mixi's Monster Strike that generated a revenue of $958 million this year. With the top five grossing games, the mobile game industry saw a momentous year, where the overall revenue exceeded those of previous years. "The five one-billion-dollar mobile games in 2020 surpasses the number seen in previous years," said Sensor Tower.

A big part of this year saw people isolated inside their homes to fight the coronavirus pandemic. There were global lockdowns forcing people to spend most of their time at homes. Initially, the work from home setups were getting in place, leaving people time for other things, such as mobile gaming. Since smartphones today have matured to handle most games today across price categories, people spend a significant amount of time playing games on their phones. The in-app purchases increased significantly alongside. "So far in 2020, the global mobile games market has generated $75.4 billion, which is already up 19.5 percent from 2019."