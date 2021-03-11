Realme 8 Pro will have one special feature that even Redmi Note 10 Pro Max does not have

Highlights Realme 8 series is going to be launched soon in India.

At least smartphone in the Realme 8 series will be a 5G phone.

Redmi Note 10 series has no 5G phones in the kitty.

Realme 8 series is coming soon. There is no date right now to put a finger on right now but the launch of at least three smartphones in the Realme 8 series is happening soon. There will be a Realme 8 4G, a Realme 8 Pro 4G, and a Realme 8 Pro 5G, as per reports. And the most highlighted thing right now about the series is the 108MP camera. Realme 8 Pro will have a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor, the one that we have mostly seen on premium phones. But it is not the only phone that will make this sensor affordable. The latest Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, too, has the same 108MP camera. So how would the Realme 8 Pro stand out?

Among everything that the Realme 8 Pro has, there is one thing that makes it special in the sea of Redmi Note 10s. The Realme 8 Pro will be a 5G smartphone. Yes, 5G, which is not even available in India but is among the top features that smartphone companies love pitching to customers. Although Realme has not teased 5G yet for the Realme 8 series, Realme's CMO Francis made a hint that one of the Realme 8 phones is going to be a 5G phone. And while this is good news for Realme fans who long for 5G phones from the company at discounted prices, it gives Realme an edge over Redmi.

But to break down this disparity in terms of practical use, having 5G on a phone at this point in time in India is not much relevant. It is going to take at least 18 to 24 months for 5G to be commercially available in India and by that time, you are more likely to switch to a new phone than holding on to one of Realme's 5G phones that are about to be launched. Even Xiaomi India boss Manu Kumar Jain acknowledged this "problem" that seems to have disappointed some Redmi fans. Jain said that the rollout of 5G is too far and by the time it will be available, consumers will anyway have switched.

All three smartphones in the Redmi Note 10 series are 4G phones, the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. All these phones are differentiated by different hardware but the common factor is 4G (and the software). Realme's upcoming series of smartphones will also have three phones but one of them will be 5G. And this phone will have a 108MP camera on the back.

As for the Realme 8, the specifications include a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED full-screen display. There is no information, however, whether there will be a punch-hole or a waterdrop-style notch on the phone and whether the display will support the 90Hz or higher refresh rate. The smartphone will use the MediaTek Helio G95 processor, which was used on the Realme 7, as well. This means there is not going to be any improvements in the performance of the phone over its predecessor. Much like the Realme 7, the Realme 8 is also going to have a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging. And finally, the Realme 8 is going to have a 64MP main camera in the setup of four cameras.