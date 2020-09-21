Realme Narzo 20 Pro launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Highlights Realme has included three new devices to its affordable Narzo series.

Realme has included three new devices to its affordable Narzo series. The company on Monday unveiled the Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro in India. While the Narzo 20, Narzo 20A comes with entry-level specifications, the Narzo 20 Pro with a little more bucks packs a powerful processor and impressive camera specs.

The Narzo 20 series features three phones that come in different variants but the highlight of the launch is indubitably the Narzo 20 Pro. The smartphone comes in two variants including the 6GB and 8GB variants with different storage configurations. The 6GB variant costs Rs 14,999 whereas the 8GB variant costs Rs 16,999. So if you are planning to grab the Narzo 20 Pro have a look at the specifications and features first.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: Specifications

Display: The Realme Narzo 20 Pro features a 6.5-inch 1080p display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Chipset: Realme Narzo 20 Pro is powered by an octa-core 2.05GHz MediaTek Helio G95 processor coupled with upto 8GB of RAM.

RAM: The smartphone comes in two different RAM variants including the 6GB and 8GB RAMs.

Storage: Realme Narzo 20 Pro comes in two storage configurations such as the 64GB and 128GB storage.

Rear cameras: Realme Narzo 20 Pro features a quad-gamer setup comprising of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f1.8 aperture along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle lens with a field of view of 119 degrees and an aperture of f2.3, a 2-megapixel black-and-white sensor with f2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f2.4 aperture

Front cameras: On the front, the Narzo 20 Pro features a 16-megapixel primary sensor for selfies.

Battery: Realme Narzo 20 Pro houses a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W SuperDart Charge technology.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: Features

The Realme Narzo 20 is the most powerful device in the Narzo 20 series. The smartphone is powered by a powerful by an octa-core 2.05GHz MediaTek Helio G95 processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone runs on Android 10 out of the box.

The smartphone boasts of impressive camera specs and battery. In terms of the camera, the Realme features a quad-camera setup on the rear with the 48-megapixel as the primary sensor. Along with the main users, there are 8-megapixel ultrawide angle sensor with a field of view of 119 degrees and an aperture of f2.3, a 2-megapixel black-and-white sensor with f2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f2.4 aperture, as well. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel primary camera with f2.1 aperture for brighter selfies.

However, the highlight of the smartphone is its battery and the fast charging tech. The Narzo 20 Pro houses a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. The 65W charger fills up the juice in less than 40 minutes.