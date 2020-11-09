Realme phone with Snapdragon 460 SoC could launch soon

Highlights Realme might be working on a new phone with Snapdragon 460 SoC.

The device has a model number RMX2194 and has 4GB of RAM.

Realme has not said anything official about this device at this point.

Realme might be working on a phone with a Snapdragon 460 processor. An unknown device has cropped up on the Geekbench benchmarking website, along with its key specifications that tell there could be the latest Qualcomm processor under the hood. The amount of RAM is 4GB, as seen in the listing. Everything else is not clear at the moment but if we take a gander at processor and RAM, we might be looking at a budget segment phone from Realme.

The Geekbench listing has the Realme phone with model number RMX2194. Its processor is listed as 'bengal', which is a term associated with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor. It also shows there will be Android 10 software on the device and that the processor will have eight cores clocked at a base speed of 1.80GHz. That is it. We know nothing about this new Realme device beyond this point. But we can take a wild guess considering the recent releases.

Realme has two phones in its kitty that are powered by the Snapdragon 460 processor: the Realme C17 and Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition. This new RMX2194 could be another one in this category. But while we are assuming that, let us not forget Realme had confirmed that the remaining C-series phones could also get their Qualcomm chipset versions. Now that the C15 has it, the left ones are C12 and C11. Maybe this device is one of these two, namely, C12 Qualcomm Edition and C11 Qualcomm Edition, respectively.

A Geekbench listing usually means the company is preparing the phone for release. The next step to that process is getting the device certified from the regulatory body of the country the device is launching in. Since the C-series is not available in China, we are unlikely to see a TENAA or 3C certification. But Realme is more likely to launch this device in other South Asian regions, including Thailand, Indonesia, India, and Bangladesh. We might soon start seeing certifications for the RMX2194 from these countries, at least.

This is also, sort of, the buildup to the launch. We might soon get more information on this device, including the display details, camera specifications, and battery configurations. This could happen in the coming days or even weeks until Realme finally confirms there is this phone it will launch on a certain date.

Separately, Realme recently unveiled the C15 Qualcomm Edition in India with the same Snapdragon 460 processor that this device is listed with. The original smartphone packs a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, which is good enough for light tasks only according to my experience with the phone. The rest of the specifications are all the same.