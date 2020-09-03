Redmi Note 9 India sale today, price starts at Rs 11,999

Highlights Redmi Note 9 is available for purchase in India today.

The Redmi Note 9 pricing starts at Rs 11,999.

The Redmi Note 9 brings with itself a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC.

Xiaomi's Redmi is putting up one of its most popular phones on sale today. The company has announced that its popular Redmi Note 9 smartphone will be available on sale starting 12pm today. The phone will be available via Amazon and Mi.com. It shares a number of features, specifications, and even design elements with its more powerful sibling, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

In India, the Redmi Note 9 starts retail at Rs 11,999 for the entry-level 4GB + 64GB storage variant.There is also a 6GB variant that Redmi has launched in India. This one is priced at Rs 14,999 and bring of 128GB of storage. All three variants will be available in Pebble Grey, Arctic White, and Aqua Green colours.

Redmi Note 9: Specifications and features

The Redmi Note 9 brings a 6.53-inch IPS panel with FHD+ resolution and a punch-hole housing a 13-megapixel camera that's protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 9 uses a MediaTek Helio G85 chip, which uses a processor with two performance cores and six efficiency cores. The phone is available with up to 6GB of RAM with either 64GB or 128GB storage options that can be expanded using a MicroSD card.

At the back, there's a quad-camera system with the same squarish design as found on the Pro models, but with the black patch extended further down to conceal a capacitive fingerprint sensor. The quad cameras contain a 48-megapixel main camera using a Samsung GM1 sensor that's assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. You also get a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. For selfies, there's a 13-megapixel camera using an unknown sensor.

Keeping the lights on is a 5020mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging. It also gets a 22.5W fast charger in the box for topping the battery quickly. The Redmi Note 9 also gets a USB-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC for select markets, and an IR blaster.