Redmi Smart TV X series launched: Frame-less design, 4K MEMC panel, 8-unit speakers and more

Highlights The Redmi Smart TV X series brings a couple of premium features at an affordable price.

All models offer a screen-to-body-ratio of 97 per cent.

You have known Redmi standing high in the smartphone space and of late, in the laptop and accessories segments. However, Redmi introduced a few unique smart TV models in China in the last couple of months and today, has unveiled a new range of smart Tv that's more affordable but brings some modern upgrades. It's called the Redmi Smart TV X series and comes in three different frame sizes, starting at approximately Rs 21,000.

The Redmi Smart TV X series is currently a China-only offering, playing in the same space as the Mi series TVs. There are three models at launch: a Redmi Smart TV X50 which is said to start from less than CNY 1999 (approx Rs 21,000). The Smart TV X55 costs CNY 2,299 (approx Rs 24,400) whereas the top-of-the-line Redmi Smart TV X65 will cost you CNY 3,299 (approx Rs 35,000).

When it comes to features, the Redmi Smart TV X series has a few new things to offer. The three models have a bezel-less screen with a screen-to-body ratio of 97 per cent. The TVs also feature a metal frame instead of a plastic frame on the existing Mi TV 4 models. The entire range comes with a 4K panel that also comes baked in with a 60Hz Motion Estimation, and Motion Compensation (MEMC) compensation algorithm.

Unlike the current Mi TV models, the Redmi Smart TV X Series has far-field voice recognition technology that lets users say commands to the TV without the need of a remote controller. This could be a big convenience for those who frequently rely on voice commands to operate their smart TVs.

The TVs rely on a quad-core chipset with Cortex A73 cores and Cortex A53 cores making up the processor. This is paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The Chinese version run on PatchWall UI which is based on Android AOSP.

There's a minimalist remote controller similar to what we have seen so far with the Mi TV models. There's Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity along with dual-band Wi-Fi and infrared connectivity. For wired connections, there are three HDMI ports, two USB-A ports, S/PDIF port, AV connector, DTMB connector and an Ethernet port.

Lastly, when it comes to the audio, the Redmi Smart TV X series comes with an eight-speaker unit, comprising of four 12.5W speakers. There's support for Dolby Audio as well as DTS-HD support.

All that remains to be seen is whether Redmi considers bringing the X Series Smart TVs to the Indian market. Xiaomi currently relies on the Mi TV 4 series, looking after the budget smart TV space.