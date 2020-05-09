Reliance Jio introduces new annual work-from-home plan, some add-on plans, get all details

Highlights Reliance Jio has brought in an annual work-from-home plan for Rs 2399 which gives 2GB daily data.

The telco already has a Rs 2121 work-from-home annual plan which gives 1.5GB daily data to its users.

Reliance Jio has also brought in three work from home add-on plans for Rs 151, Rs 201, and Rs 251.

India is in the middle of a 3rd lockdown, and it is safe to say that remote work culture has now become a norm for many. Reliance Jio has brought in a new annual work-from-home plan as the uncertainty of the nationwide lockdown still looms over. The telco already has an annual plan of Rs 2121 in place.

The current plan it is offering comes at Rs 2399. Other than this long-term plan Reliance has also introduced some data-specific add-on packs for users only looking for data. Read on to find out more.

Rs 2399 annual plan: The newly introduced prepaid plan by Jio brings with it 2GB daily high-speed data. The total data spread comes out to be 730GB for a validity of 365 days, after which the speed is reduced to 64 Kbps.

The plan offers free and unlimited Jio to Jio calling. The plan offers Jio to non-Jio calling with a FUP limit of 12000 minutes.

The plan offers free SMS till a limit of 100 SMS is used. The plan also offers a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

The plan is different from the Rs 2121 plan in terms of high-speed data limit and validity. The Rs 2121 plan offers 1.5 GB daily high-speed data for a validity of 336 days. The total data spread for this plan is 504 GB. The voice and SMS benefits along with the added benefits remain the same as provided in the Rs 2399 plan.

Jio has further added three work-from-home add on plans. These plans do not come with the validity of their own. Instead, these plans depend on the validity of an existing plan. The add-on work-from-home plans listed by Jio are as follows:

Rs 151 add-on plan: this add-on plan offers 30GB data with no daily data limit.

Rs 201 add-on plan: This work-from-home add-on plan offers 40GB data with no limit on the daily data.

Rs 251 add-on plan: This work-from-home add-on plan offers 50GB data with no limit on the daily data.

Other than these work-from-home plans, Reliance offers 4G data vouchers which also last with the existing plan's validity. These plans come with calling benefits apart from data benefits.

The 4G vouchers come at Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 51, and Rs 101. They provide unlimited 800 MB data, 2GB, 6GB, and 12GB additional data respectively.