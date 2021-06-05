Reliance may launch new 5G JioPhone around October this year

Highlights Reliance has been long rumoured to be launching a new JioPhone with 5G support.

Reliance will host its 44th annual general meeting (AGM) on June 24.

The reports had earlier revealed that along with the JioPhone, Reliance will also launch a JioBook at the event.

Reliance has been long rumoured to be launching a new JioPhone with 5G support. The company was expected to launch the device at the AGM 2021, but now a fresh report has suggested that the phone will be launched around October-November this year. Reliance will host its 44th annual general meeting (AGM) on June 24. The reports had earlier revealed that along with the JioPhone, Reliance will also launch a JioBook at the event.

Last month, Google CEO Sundar Pichai had announced that the company has partnered with Reliance for an affordable smartphone. However, Pichai didn't reveal when the phone will be available to the users in India. Google had invested Rs 33,737 crore in Jio Platforms for a 7.7 per cent stake at the last AGM.

"We are focused on building an affordable phone... we are committed to making progress on the project and we are working with them (Jio)," Pichai said in a virtual conference

Reliance too has not made any announcement related to the phone. But the rumours now suggest that the phone will be launched around Diwali ie in November or October.

As per reports, the smartphone is currently being tested at manufacturing units of Dixon Technologies, UTL Neolyncs, Flextronics and Wingtech Mobiles. It is being said that the device will be exclusively available on the online stores of Reliance including the JioMart, Reliance Digital. It will be bundled with Jio Sim. We can expect Reliance to also provide exciting offers along with the phone as it has always done.

As far as the specs of the smartphone are concerned, the JioPhone will be a smartphone with 5G support. It is expected to run on the Android Go operating system (OS) with entry-level specifications. It is expected to be priced somewhere below $50 (Rs 3650 approximately). The device could be available for pre-booking on Reliance Jio's official platform

Reliance had earlier launched the Jio Phone 2 way back in 2018. The device was launched with a qwerty keypad, the design resembling the Blackberry phones and support for 4G. The device was launched for people who cannot afford high end 4G smartphones. It was launched in India for Rs 2999.