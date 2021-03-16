RAEGR MagFix Trio Arc M1700 review: Hassle-free charging; best suited for Apple products

Price: Rs 4,499

Specs: Qi-certified, 15W Mag-Safe wireless charging for iPhone 12 series, 2.5W Apple Watch, 5W for Buds, other devices, 10W USB output, LED light right

In the box: RAEGR MagFix Charging Hub, cable

Wireless chargers are convenient, but a wireless charging hub is super convenient. The RAEGR MagFix Trio M1700 is a good-looking Qi-certified wireless charging solution designed for the Apple ecosystem. Instead of plugging three different devices into three different outlets, one can easily charge the Apple iPhone, Apple Watch and Airpods with this hub.

RAEGR MagFix Trio M1700 has a black and metal finish, which looks good. Unlike most of the wireless chargers and hubs, this one doesn't look flimsy or cheap. This is an assemble-it-yourself charging station that barely takes a minute to screw. There is a circular base housing a wireless charging pad and an LED light, and a Y-mounting over the base with charging docs on each side.

The charging pad on the left of the Y is MagSafe compatible with 15W support, ideal for the new iPhone 12 series. My iPhone 12 Pro was magnetically attached to the pad and juiced from zero to 10 per cent in 22 minutes, 10 per cent to 50 per cent close to an hour. When mounted on the wireless charger (horizontally or vertically), I was able to continue to use it for calls, streaming videos and more. The wireless charging solution with a cavity on the right is designed for Apple Watch (2.5W support).

The base with up to 5W is good to charge Apple AirPods and other Qi-enabled devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S21 review unit and earbuds. The base also houses a 10W USB output port for charging devices directly, which is quick and convenient in-case you want to charge a non-Qi-certified device. The accompanied cable is long making it convenient to place on the table while plugging into a wall socket. That said, it is ideal to use a high-power adaptor, which isn't bundled in the box. Most importantly, according to the company this wireless charger mount is designed with over-current/overheat/over-voltage protection, short circuit safeguards and can intelligently identify wireless fast charging devices and smartly adjust power among 5W, 7.5W, 10W, 15W.

In addition to wireless charging is the LED light in the base with touch-sensitive controls (turn on/off and controlling brightness) that makes it an ideal bedside night lamp too with a charging hub.

Best suited for the Apple ecosystem, it alternately can also be used to charge devices supporting Qi-wireless charging, which includes Samsung Galaxy S21-series, Note 20 series, amongst others. I have experienced many wireless chargers in the past but the RAEGR MagFix Trio M1700 offers a hassle-free solution. But what sold on to me was the 1.5-year warranty for manufacturing defects, which is something unusual in the accessory market as most of them come with just 6 months warranty.

