Winning streak: Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro review

Nidhi Singal | New Delhi
Xiaomi had launched two new successors to the Redmi Note 4 - Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro, of which the latter comes with a better processor and a dual-camera.

 
 

Tagg Sports Plus Review: Great design, average sound

This good looking in-ear Bluetooth headphone has got a meal casing and the soft silicon eartips.
Review: Alcatel A5 LED edition

Alcatel has ventured into the modular arena with its A5 LED edition, with some notable hits and misses of its own.
Honor 7X review: Does it have enough grit to survive the competition?

The recently launched Honor 7X is a mid-segment smartphone and continues to have a premium feel and dual camera at the rear.
Infinix Note 4 review: Another decent challenger in mid-range smartphone arena

Apple iPhone 7 Plus vs Google Pixel XL vs Samsung Galaxy S8: Which smartphone camera is the best?

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Review: Checks all the right boxes

More Bang for Buck

Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro

These are the best smartphones of 2017

As the year comes to an end, here is our annual round up around the best smartphones of 2017. In no random order, these are the best smartphones of 2017.
Heelight Review: Sound controlled smart bulb

Unlike other smart bulbs that work over WiFi, Bluetooth or ZigBee standard, Heelight responds to the sound emitted by the Heelight Pro app.
Asus Zenfone Zoom S: A humble entry into dual-camera realm

Nokia is back: Here's full review for Nokia 6

Honor 8 Pro review: Magnificent flagship with dual camera; find out about price, processor and more

Focused more on overall experience than just specifications bunched together, Honor 8 Pro is likely to turn heads with its premium design and high-end features.
Review: GoPro Hero5 Black

Smartphones might have threatened DSLR and point-and-shoot cameras. But they cannot really deliver what action cameras can achieve.
