Reviews
Xiaomi had launched two new successors to the Redmi Note 4 - Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro, of which the latter comes with a better processor and a dual-camera.
This good looking in-ear Bluetooth headphone has got a meal casing and the soft silicon eartips.
Alcatel has ventured into the modular arena with its A5 LED edition, with some notable hits and misses of its own.
The recently launched Honor 7X is a mid-segment smartphone and continues to have a premium feel and dual camera at the rear.
As the year comes to an end, here is our annual round up around the best smartphones of 2017. In no random order, these are the best smartphones of 2017.
Unlike other smart bulbs that work over WiFi, Bluetooth or ZigBee standard, Heelight responds to the sound emitted by the Heelight Pro app.
Focused more on overall experience than just specifications bunched together, Honor 8 Pro is likely to turn heads with its premium design and high-end features.
Smartphones might have threatened DSLR and point-and-shoot cameras. But they cannot really deliver what action cameras can achieve.
- Bajaj Auto stock trading higher on 23% rise in March sales
- Can Fin Homes stock falls up to 8% after Canara Bank calls off divestment process
- FPI inflows into stocks more than halved to Rs 26,000 crore in FY18
- Soon automakers to deliver cars fitted with number plates: Nitin Gadkari
- CBEC sanctions GST refund claims worth Rs 12,700 crore
- MyFitnessPal breach: Data of 150 million users compromised
- Apple iOS 11.3 update: All you need to know from new Animojis to Battery Health features
- Apple releases iOS 11.3 for iPhones, iPads; adds new Battery Health setting
- Facebook begins 'fact-checking' photos and videos
- ISRO places GSAT-6A in orbit to boost mobile communication, help Armed forces