BlackBerry KEY2 with a physical keyboard, dual camera launched at Rs 42,990

Sequel to last year's KeyOne, the BlackBerry KEY2 has been launched in India at Rs 42,990. The KEY2 is an Android smartphone with a physical keyboard and is the first BlackBerry device to feature a dual camera. Just like many other flagship and entry-level devices from Samsung, Xiaomi and other players, even the KEY2 will be locally manufactured in India.

Optiemus Infracom, the official licensee for BlackBerry devices in India, is manufacturing the BlackBerry KEY2 at its facility at Noida.

The BlackBerry KEY 2 is crafted using the Series 7 aluminium frame for added durability, and has a diamond pattern soft touch back. It has a redesigned intelligent keyboard along with a 4.5-inch touch display with 1620 x 1080 IPS LCD protected by 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass.

Running Android 8.1 Oreo operating system, it comes with a Speed Key, a universal shortcut key for accessing apps, contacts and most commonly used functions instantly. The height of the physical keyboard is said to have been increased by 20 per cent for accurate typing experience. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM, and comes with 64GB of internal storage with support for expandable memory of up to 256GB. It has a 3500mAh battery onboard and supports QC 3.0 chargers.

Being the first dual camera from the BlackBerry stable, the Key2 packs in two 12-megapixel cameras, with one having aperture f/1.8 and the other aperture f/2.6 for faster autofocus and Portrait Mode. It also features an 8-megapixel front camera with fixed focus, selfie flash using LCD.

Focusing on Security, KEY2 includes BlackBerry's proprietary technique for establishing a hardware root of trust adding security keys to the processor. It comes preloaded with DTEK by BlackBerry application with 'at a glance' security meter, which shows the overall security rating of the device and gives access to application permissions management. It also includes the new Proactive Health check feature, which enables the user to scan the device and receive instant feedback on potential vulnerabilities and security optimisations. Locker feature has been improved to offer even greater personal privacy and control over the content. It includes features like private folders for documents and photos and Firefox Focus, the privacy browser by Mozilla. This pre-loaded privacy application can only be accessed with the fingerprint or password, helping store and protect sensitive user data, apps and content such as photos and downloaded files. BlackBerry KEY2 also supports Android zero-touch enrollment, making it seamless for large organizations to deploy and manage their corporate-owned mobile devices.

Hardip Singh, Executive Director, Optiemus Infracom Ltd., says, "In the wake of current data breaches across the globe and here in India, consumers are increasingly concerned about the safety of their information, especially on mobile. The BlackBerry KEY2 is an answer to that! It not only comes loaded with the best security and privacy enhancement features, but also accurate and comfortable typing on an intelligent keyboard. The smartphone also offers the best multitasking experience for those that want to get things done. With its elegant, premium design, we are positive that our customers are going to love this powerful and stylish smartphone."