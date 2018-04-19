Boat Nirvanaa Tres earphone review: Bang for the buck in quality and sound

Boat's Nirvanaa Tres is a budget wired earphone that not just looks good but is comfortable to wear with pronounced vocals.

It's difficult to find a budget earphone that scores high on built quality and sound. The Nirvanaa Tres from Boat, an Indian company, seems to be an exception.

The design and build quality of the Nirvanaa Tres is impressive. Done in the colour combination of red and black, the earphone looks stylish yet elegant. Connecting the 3.5mm jack and the earbuds is a sturdy rubber cable that is easy to untangle. The earpieces too look fancy as the shiny black enclosures packing in triple drivers houses two round red grills. There is also an in-line remote for answering calls, controlling volumes and changing tracks. It is accompanied with a carrying pouch for storing the earphone and five sets of ear tips. For me, the default eartip plugged into the earphone worked well. The angular earbuds fits in comfortably and stay there. Although, Boat claims them to be noise isolating, it isn't as I could clearly hear the background noise.

Recently, I had a chance to review 1More's triple driver headphone and I was blown away by the sound quality. When I received the Boat Triple driver earphone, I definitely had high expectations. Boat claims to have added two 6mm dynamic HD drivers and a balanced armature driver, where the former acts as a woofer for producing low frequencies and latter as a small tweeter for producing high frequencies for creating surround sound.

I used this earphone with different genres of music, transcribing interviews and even answering calls. I tested it with some of the tracks including 'Something Just Like This' by The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, 'Clint Eastwood' by Gorillaz, 'Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain' by Willie Nelson, 'Afreen Afreen' by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and many more. Of all the songs, 'Blue Eyes' sounded the best. The vocals were loud and pronounced. Overall, the sound was clear but the treble and bass were not definitive. The call clarity was clear and the other side could hear me properly. In all, the Nirvanaa Tres is a pretty decent earphone with clear sound and no distortion at higher volumes.

Although the company has priced this earphone at Rs 3,990, the Boat Nirvanaa Tres is retailing for Rs 2,982 on Amazon India. For the price it comes for, this is a decent earphone, especially, if you are into country music or lyrics. But if you enjoy listening to rock or heavy beats, the Nirvanaa Tres isn't for you.